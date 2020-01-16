Kim Kardashian's Copper Monokini Look Gives Major 'Baywatch' Feels; See Pics

Kim Kardashian took some time off from her busy schedule and hit a beach in Mexico in a copper-coloured monokini. Kim Kardashian’s photos from her Mexico vacation are going viral on the internet.

Kim Kardashian stuns in copper monokini

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous American celebrities with a huge fan following worldwide. The reality TV star knows how to capitalise on her looks and often involves her family in the public eye. Whenever any member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan steps out they are known to grab all the attention.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Boos Sister Khloe's Ex Tristan Thompson During Cavaliers Vs Lakers: WATCH

Kim Kardashian recently took some time off from her busy schedule and went out on a mini-vacation with her friends. The group went for a vacation to Mexico and hit the Cabo beach. Whenever a Kardashian-Jenner goes out for a vacation, they never forget to set some major vacation goals on Instagram.

Kim abided by this unspoken tradition and donned a copper monokini. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star took a break from promoting her shapewear SKIMS and enjoyed some sun, sand, and sea. Kim Kardashian hit the Cabo beach in this copper-coloured monokini and paired it with a long fishtail braid, golden drop earrings, and a pair of vintage sunglasses.

Also read | Kim Kardashian's Adorable Gift From Husband Kayne West Will Make You Want One Too!

Apart from setting some major fitness goals with her copper monokini, Kim Kardashian also stepped out in a white two-piece bikini. This bikini look was another showstopper by the reality star. Check out Kim Kardashian’s photos from her picturesque vacation in Mexico.

Also read | Kim Kardashian's Six Year Old Daughter Screams 'Chick-fil-A' During Sunday Service

Also read | Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Of Cousins Psalm West And Stormi Webster, Netizens Shower Love

(Image Courtesy: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.