Kourtney Kardashian Or Kim Kardashian - Who Slayed The Bikini Better?

Socialites Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian perfectly know how to steal the limelight by flaunting their curves. Both their Instagram profiles are filled with steamy and sensual photos. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have made headlines again for flaunting their curves in a bikini. Taking to Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian shared a bikini picture of herself. Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her amazing her curves on a boat in Sardinia. She is seen donning a tiny orange bikini while sitting on the railing with her toned legs stretched out in the front.

ALSO READ| Kourtney Kardashian Shoots KUWTK S18 Days After Claiming She Reached Her "breaking Point"

Kourtney's Bikini Picture:

ALSO READ| Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Kids Use Masks And Do Facials, Fans Stumped

Both the sisters were seen posting bikini pictures just one day apart from each other. Fans do not think that it is a coincidence. Fans of the stars have started assuming that the stars are competing to become the family bikini Queen.

Kim Kardashian was also seen giving a tough competition to Kourtney Kardashian. Taking to Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared a series of sizzling pictures of herself. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star was seen posing on a picturesque beach in Cabo, Mexico. Kim Kardashian rocked her copper ensemble that showcased her toned abdomen and slender legs.

Kim's Bikini picture:

ALSO READ| Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Spotted In Disneyland Together Amid Patch-up Rumours

Kim Kardashian accessorised her cut out one-piece with a pair of sunglasses and thick statement hoops. Her hair was tied in a long braid. Kim Kardashian plumped her lips in a nude shade.

Kim Kardashian flaunted her killer curves by posing in a kneeling position for two pictures. Her braid was long enough for the end of it to tickle her backside. In the second picture, Kim Kardashian was seen leaning on the white sand.

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian's Copper Monokini Look Gives Major 'Baywatch' Feels; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.