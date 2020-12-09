Kanye West Produces Pusha-T's Forth Coming Music Album; Read

President of GOOD Music Pusha-T recently shared some details on his much-awaited fourth studio album. On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Push's manager Steven Victor jumped on RapCaviar's Instagram Live to promote his Taste Playlist. The live video also featured King Push, who went on to speak about his album and also reveal some details about it. Pusha-T also revealed that his forthcoming album will be produced by Kanye West. On watching the Instagram live session, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to Instagram, King Push was asked about the production credits on his next project. Victor also told Pusha that fans want to know who is on the album. Replying to the questions, Pusha said that she has not put any features on the album yet. Victor then told him, "they want to know about production and don’t care about the features".

Pusha then went on to apologise for the confusion and revealed, "Kanye West and the Neptunes are currently the only producers". The former act executive produced Push's previous album, DAYTONA 2018, while the Neptunes collaborated with Push on a variety of solo and Clipse albums. He concluded the live session by saying, "That's it. That's it" and told Victor that he brings the best out of everybody." Watch the video below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. By the looks of the comments, they seemed quite happy and are also looking forward to the album. Some of the users revealed that they are excited and can’t wait for it. While some went on to comment with many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “can’t wait to hear this one”. While the other said, “very excited”. Check out a few comments below.

During the AMA session back in May, Pusha told fans that he was working on a handful of projects. He also said that he had not tapped any guest musicians, and indicated that he had no intention of doing so. Push did not reveal when his next album will be available, but it sounds like the recording process is going quite well.

