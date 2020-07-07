Kim Kardashian Shares Stunning Throwback Pics From Her 'old Fittings'; See Here

American TV personality Kim Kardashian recently shared some stunning throwback pictures that took the internet by storm. The actor shared a set of pictures where she can be seen trying on different outfits giving fans some major fashion goals. Fans are sure going to gaga over it.

In these pictures, Kim can be seen donning several outfits ranging from gowns, formal, skirts, dresses, and much more. She has also managed to pair these outfits with different pairs of footwear and on-point makeup. Seeing these pictures, it is quite evident that Kim was a diva even during her young days.

Along with the picture, the actor also wrote telling her fans that she stores everything and due to the quarantine, she has been organising her pics. She also wrote saying that she found all of her old fitting pics and feels nostalgic seeing them. Kim asked fans if they remember some of these looks? Take a look at these stunning outfits donned by Kim below.

Seeing these pictures, fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post received several likes and comments all praising Kim for her fashion choices and beauty. Fans went on to tell her how pretty she was looking at these pictures. While some also went on to write about how Kim inspires everyone with her fashion choices. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Will Kim Kardashian Be The Youngest First Lady If Kanye West Becomes US President?

Apart from this picture, Kim goes on to share several other posts on her social media handle. She recently has been sharing some family pictures that they had clicked on her daughter’s 7th birthday. Take a look at Kim’s post below.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Shares Interesting Story Behind Wearing A Corset In This Throwback Video

Netizens stunned on Kanye's Presidential run

Kanye West recently announced that he will be running the 2020 presidential election campaign against Joe Biden and Donald Trump. However, this news has left millions of people in shock. Kim Kardashian responded to Kanye's presidential run by tweeting a U.S. flag emoji. The internet was soon flooded with several tweets from users just the thought on Kim being the First Lady of the United States. Check out a few tweets below.

my bet is that if kanye becomes president kim kardashian will release a makeup collection called first lady#FirstLady pic.twitter.com/KALJIUxxG0 — Ê™á´‡ÊŸá´€ (@belaforshort) July 5, 2020

(Images credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Also read | Kim Kardashian Issues First Response As Husband Kanye West Enters US Presidential Race

Also read | Kim Kardashian Dropped Hints About Kanye West's Presidential Run In Previous Interviews?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.