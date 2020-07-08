Kim Kardashian & Other Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Reveal Go-to Glam Secrets, Details Here

Fans always seem to try and recreate the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' iconic looks. They all are also successful entrepreneurs. Recently, they all revealed their respective beauty secrets for a segment on Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh video which was to be the feature of a beauty magazine. Here's what they revealed.

Kendall, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney & Khloe reveal their makeup routines

Kim Kardashian showed a few tricks with the makeup brushes. She revealed that to bake the skin perfectly in makeup terms, one needs to paint a three with the brush starting from the side of the forehead and ending on the chin. Kim also revealed that was the key to her "Armenian dark undereye success".

Kendall Jenner talked at length about the beauty rituals that she follows every day. She also revealed a list of her "must-have" beauty products and there's one which seems to be very important for the older Jenner sister. Kendall revealed that it is lip gloss which is her go-to makeup product and she dabs it on to "enhance" her own colour. She also revealed that she prefers using gloss over matte lipsticks and in absence of it resorts to Chapsticks.

Further, Kendall Jenner revealed that she does not like wearing too much makeup on a daily basis since it can start to feel cakey. This comes after her well-known history with acne. Kendall also said that she prefers the natural look more and learnt much about makeup and what suits her from being on sets.

Next, Kylie Jenner revealed how baking forms the basis of her makeup looks. She said that it was important to bake after one applies the bronzer. Explaining the concept, she said that baking in makeup lingo means the powder is soaking into the skin and leaving a residue of colour. Another makeup trick that Kylie Jenner seems to swear by is setting spray. She said the product makes one's makeup look better in person and lot less powdery.

On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian talked more about skincare rather than makeup routines. She said that previously she was scared that sunscreen would make her breakout but now believes it to be a daily need. She also added that sister, Khloe Kardashian taught her to apply it on the hands as well. Khloe at this point interjected saying she uses sunscreen on her face, hands, neck, and chest because these are the areas which show one's age.

