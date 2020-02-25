Here's What You Need To Know About Kim Kardashian's Kids

Kim and Kanye West got hitched in the year 2014. The duo has a total of four kids, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. Quite often, Kim who is an active social media user treats fans with adorable pictures of her kids. That being said, check out some facts about each of their kids which fans would have probably not known.

North West

North West is Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter. During North's pregnancy, Kim Kardashian reportedly had a premature delivery. North West's appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians was restricted by her parents, Kim and Kanye. North West was a born superstar, she appeared on the cover of Vogue at the age of 10 months, with Kim and Kanye.

Saint West

Just like his sister, Saint West was also a preemie. However, during the delivery, Kim Kardashian reportedly dealt with a medical condition. Unlike other Kardashians and West, Saint West does not have a middle name.

Chicago West

Chicago West's birth was one of the most controversial topics of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She was conceived through surrogacy. Kim and Kanye West are known for their unique baby names. Chicago was named after Kanye West's native town, Chicago. Just like her unique name, Chicago also has an adorable nickname, Shy.

Psalm West

Just like his older sister, Chicago West, Psalm West was also born via surrogacy. Kim and Kanye made the announcement of having Psalm on their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim believes her son Psalm West is a rebirth of her father after several interesting instances. Opting for a unique name yet again, Psalm was named after Kim Kardashian's company.

