Kim Kardashian Upset With Kanye West For Making Shocking Claims On Twitter?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly devastated after her husband Kanye West's recent Twitter rant wherein he also mentioned that her mother Kris Jenner is not allowed to see their four children. Kim and Kanye are parents to four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Pslam. It all started when Kanye lashed out at Kris on Monday night on his Twitter wherein he accused her of 'locking him up' and declared that 'she is not allowed around his children.' Kanye's accusatory tweets were all directed towards his mother-in-law Kris and her beau Corey Gamble.

Kanye West stated that Kris Jenner cannot meet his children

Kanye later went on to delete the tweets from his official Twitter handle. A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family revealed to a daily that Kim is extremely upset with Kanye claiming that Kris cannot meet their children. The source further added that Kris is an important part of the children's lives and Kim loves the bond they share with their grandmother.

The source also added that the KKW Beauty founder stressed upon the fact that Kris is always welcomed around her grandchildren. According to media reports, the representatives of the Kardashian and the West Family are yet to respond to the entire fiasco. It all began after Kanye's first campaign rally in South Carolina two weeks after he announced his presidential bid.

Kim Kardashian is furious with husband Kanye West

Reportedly, Kanye had a breakdown during the rally and also made a shocking revelation that the Kardashian family wanted to get an abortion for Kim when she was pregnant with their first child North in the year 2012. A source close to Kim had reportedly revealed to a publication that she was furious with Kanye for revealing these personal details about their family. Kanye also accused the Kardashian family in his Twitter rant for 'locking him up' as he battled with his mental health and compared his plight to the plot of the movie Get Out. Take a look at his tweets.

Kanye also mentioned Kim's photoshoot for Playboy which she had done in the year 2007 and revealed that their children would never be part of a photoshoot like that. According to media reports, a source close to Kim also revealed to the daily that she still cannot believe that Kanye went on to tweet such things about her family. The source revealed that Kim thinks that such statements from her rapper husband is not only disrespectful to her but is also humiliating for her family.

