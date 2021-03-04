Kim Kardashian Welcomes Newest Member Of The Family 'Speed'; A Bearded Dragon! See Pic

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West welcome a new member in their family, a bearded dragon. The 40-year-old media personality shared pictures of North holding up her new pet as they both sported matching pink hoodies. The mother-daughter duo dressed-up the reptile in customized brown, white, and pink hoodies from Kim's Skims clothing line.

'Newest member of the family: Speed'

The model took to Instagram to share the exciting news of her new pet whom they named 'Speed'. In a series of photos uploaded, Kim Kardashian's daughter can be seen cradling Speed while the bearded dragon donned custom Skims Cozy, Kim's fashion line, and in Lil Uzi jewel that Kim Kardashian's daughter got a few months back. Fans and celebrities alike welcomed the new member of Kim Kardashian's family with loving comments.

Welcoming Speed

Kim Kardashian revealed in the post how she got around to keep the bearded dragon to herself. The 40-year-old explained in the caption that she did not intend to keep the reptile but it eventually grew on her. She went on to explain that Speed was her best friend Allison's pet whom they babysat for a week but Speed has not left since then. Kim revealed that her daughter, North got Lil Uzi's Jewel for Speed months ago because she knew the reptile was gonna be the permanent member of the family. North West and her pet Speed go everywhere together as Kim called it 'kinda cute' in the caption.

Fans reaction to Kim Kardashian's Instagram post

Kim's comment section was filled with mixed reactions as some followers adored the new pet while some worried for the safety of the newest member of Kim Kardashian's family. One follower complimented the Jewel on Speed's head while the other commented about the custom Skin Speed was wearing. While there were comments calling the duo 'Cute' some followers voiced their concerns about the bearded dragon. A follower asked Kim to cut the reptile's nails and another follower questioned why the bearded dragon was in clothes writing that it is 'not a child'.

Pic Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram.

