Times Kim Kardashian Trolled Herself - From Her "ugly" Crying Face To Funny Captions

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end with the 20th season being its final one. As the show comes to an end, Kim Kardashian recreated her iconic ugly crying face, which was seen in the recent trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Thus, in that spirit, here is a look at times when Kim Kardashian cracked jokes on herself and was quite a sport.

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) became a household name since its run in 2007. The reality show focused on the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The trailer for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was released, and it was dramatic as ever.

Kim Kardashians iconic ugly crying face

Kim Kardashian has indeed given viewers many memorable moments in KUWTK, but the most iconic one still remains the "ugly" crying face. Kim Kardashian's ugly crying face became a viral meme overnight. Kim Kardashian recreated her iconic ugly face for the final season of KUWTK. The 40-year-old reality star shared the trailer for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians told and told her fans that she wouldn't leave without giving some serious ugly crying face in her caption.

Times Kim Kardashian trolled herself

By looking at Kim Kardashian's photos on social media, it is apparent that the star never shies away from cracking jokes on herself. The 40-year-old star is often seen trolling herself on social media platforms. Here are the times Kim Kardashian trolled herself.

1.With Kourtney Kardashian

In her recent Instagram post with Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian recreated one more iconic scene from KUWTK. Kim and Kourtney are both seen posing in a bikini on a beach. Kim Kardashian captioned the picture saying 'Kourtney lost her earring in the ocean so I helped her find it'. Looks like the 40-year-old reality took a dig at herself as it was Kim who lost her earring in the ocean in one of the older seasons of KUWTK.

2. While posing in a bikini

In her recent picture, Kim Kardashian posed in a bikini and captioned it as "I'm really shy". The fans were quick to react, as they commented laughing emojis.

3. When she was featured in Forbes

Kim Kardashian is often trolled for not having any talents. So when the reality Tv star featured on the cover of Forbes magazine, she uploaded the cover page on Instagram and in the caption used the hashtag #NotBadForAGirlWithNoTalent. She took a dig at the trollers but at the same time sportingly trolled herself.

4.In which she admits it

When a viewer tweeted that Kim Kardashian was the funniest person ever, the reality star quickly retweeted and agreed. Kim Kardashian replied to the tweet by saying she is indeed the funniest person alive.

