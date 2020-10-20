Kim Kardashian's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz On The Media Personality For All Her Fans

The Kardashians and Jenners have built a huge and successful brand on displays of wealth and fame. Kim Kardashian West, born on October 21, is an American media person and a businessperson. Along with being a super successful entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian West is also an internet sensation today. While work has always been on Kim Kardashian West’s social media, a closer inspection also suggests that Kim is equally invested into parenting her children and also has great affection towards her nieces and nephews. On Kim Kardashian’s birthday, as the American socialite turns a year older, here’s a trivia quiz about Kim Kardashian West for all of KKW’s true fans.

Kim Kardashian’s trivia quiz

1. What is Kim Kardashian’s full name?

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West

Kimberly Robert Kardashian West

Kimberly Kanye Kardashian West

Kimberly Kardashian Kanye West

2. Which year was Kim Kardashian West born in?

1999

1990

1980

1977

3. In what year did Kim Kardashian West starrer reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians start airing?

2006

2007

2008

2015

4. In what year did Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West get married?

2012

2013

2014

2016

5. How many children does Kim Kardashian West have?

Two

Three

Four

Five

6. What is the name of Kim Kardashian West’s eldest child and how old is she?

North West, seven years old

Chicago West, eight years old

Psalm West, three years old

Saint West, ten years old

7. Who is the elder sister of Kim Kardashian West?

Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

8. In what year was Kim Kardashian West included in the list of 100 most influential people?

2011

2013

2015

2018

9. What is Kim Kardashian’s net worth? (estimated)

$350 billion

$200 billion

$150 billion

$400 billion

10. At the age of 30, Kim Kardashian West was diagnosed with which disease?

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Seborrheic Dermatitis

Eczema

Kim Kardashian’s trivia quiz answers

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West 1980 2007 2014 Four North West, seven years old Kourtney Kardashian 2015 Kim Kardashian’s net worth (estimated) is $350 billion Psoriasis

