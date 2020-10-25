Kim Kardashian West Talks About Keeping Up With The Kardashians Going Off-air

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the most-watched American television reality shows. The series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has become one of the longest-running reality television series in the world. Most recently, the final season (season 20) of the reality show has begun airing. Here’s all about how Kim Kardashian West feels about the reality show ending after being its star for over 14 straight years.

Kim Kardashian West on KUWTK going off-air

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is the show that brought fame to Kim Kardashian West and her sisters (Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, and Kendall). During an interview with Grazia, KKW opened up about the reality show coming to an end. Talking about the time when the ending of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was announced, there was a huge family drama. Kim said that it was honestly the most emotional day. The media personality revealed that she was crying all weekend. Kim said that it was just a really emotional decision.

Kim Kardashian West said that this was a dream of the entire Kardashian Jenner family. KKW said that they had never imagined that they would get onto season two, and now they’re on 20. But, sometimes they just need a break and need a minute to regroup. They haven’t had a break for 14 years. Their entire life has been spent in filming seasons after seasons, but they all have kids now, who need them.

Talking about the last season of the reality show, Kim Kardashian West said that it will be really interesting to see what all of them were doing during the pandemic. They were so scared and cautious and have shared every moment of that in the last season. The season will begin with footage that they have filmed of themselves on their iPhones, but now the production can happen, in a very careful way. The end of the season goes back into a little bit of normalcy, as they want to fully live this out.

