Kim Kardashian West Teaches Fans How To Apply Makeup Through Her Own Tutorials; WATCH

Kim Kardashian West is a very well-known American media personality and entrepreneur. Kim has blossomed into a great and an iconic influencer in recent times, and is, in fact, considered as a fashion icon today. Along with being super successful, Kim Kardashian West is also an internet sensation today. Work has always been Kim Kardashian West’s priority and what has recently struck the fans is how perfect Kim Kardashian West’s makeup always is. Here are times when Kim Kardashian West taught her fans how to apply perfect makeup through her own makeup tutorial videos. Read further ahead.

Kim Kardashian West’s very own makeup tutorials

In this video posted by Kim Kardashian West, she can be seen applying her basic everyday makeup look. For this, she used only her KKW contour and highlighter stick. Through the video, Kim reveals her contouring techniques and shows all the areas that needed to be contoured with the darker and lighter shades. Kim Kardashian West also teaches fans her “making a three” style of contouring and the little hacks that one can use during their everyday makeup.

Kim Kardashian West claims to have shot this video in her guest bathroom because her children were not ready to leave her alone. She set up a little light in order to shoot this makeup tutorial. The celebrity started the video by applying a crème based foundation and then applied the KKW concealer under her eyes and on her forehead. She also reveals that she doesn’t like to spend a lot of time blending her makeup even though she knows that it is the key to flawless makeup. She then uses her KKW products to bake under her eyes and do her eyebrows. She then does the contour and applies a KKW highlighter. In the middle of the video, Kim Kardashian West’s eldest daughter, North West has also made a candid appearance.

In this makeup tutorial video, Kim Kardashian West can be seen starting the video by wiping her face with wet makeup remover wipes. She then applies a moisturiser and then goes ahead to apply her foundation all over her face. As Kim has already applied eye makeup, she is only focusing on the contour and highlighter portion. After the foundation, she applies concealer and blends her entire face. She then applies some basic contour and finishes her look by applying a KKW highlighter.

