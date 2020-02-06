'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For February 5: Roshni Gives Tabeezi Bad News

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is one of the most celebrated television shows of Star Plus. It features Vikram Singh Chauhan in the role of Aman, or Khan Baba, and Aditi Sharma in the role of Roshni. Read on to know more about what happened in the latest episode of the show.

READ | Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update February 5: Nishi Attempts Suicide?

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! written update of February 5, 2020

In the last episode of the show, viewers saw that Aliya wearing a traditional wedding dress. The 82nd episode of the show opened here, and Roshni told Aman to check Aliya out as she was wearing a wedding dress. When he looked at her, all he could see was a normal-looking Aliya in a normal Kurti. It was Aliya’s magic that made Roshni think that she was wearing something else. Khan Baba told Roshni that until she gathers proof, she should not blame Aliya.

READ | Matthew Perry Adds Fuel To F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion Rumour With THIS Tweet

In another scene, Roshni told Tabeezi that she received two bad news. One is that there are two Aayanas now, and the other one is an evil one. Roshni said that like a true villain she has also nicknamed herself, and calls herself ‘Haiwanna’, as in an evil Ayana. Taabeezi gave her hope and told her that she will uncover the truth.

READ | Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates February 5, 2020 | Yogi And Gunjan Are Attacked

In the morning when everyone is at the dining table and is asking baby to eat, she says that she is eating as much as she can eat. Everyone then tells her that they are talking to the baby, and not her. They then decided that they should name the baby, finally, as it will also reveal who the kidnapper is. Everyone decided that they should fill the house with photos for the ceremony, and one of the old photos of Kabir pops up that shows the resemblance between the baby and Kabir. The photo is then quickly hidden by Kabir’s mother.

Roshni tried to grab the hair of the baby and managed to get an eyelash of the baby that was on the baby’s cheek. Baby bit Roshni and she does not take her hand back. Aman yet again saved the day and got her hand back, and gently kissed it. The episode ended here.

READ | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update February 05 | Prachi & Ranbir Talk About Ghosts



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.