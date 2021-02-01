Hansal Mehta Calls 'Simran' A Mistake, Kangana Says 'accha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka'

Kangana Ranaut seems to be disappointed with Hansal Mehta due to his recent tweet. The Shahid director, in his recent tweet, has revealed that his 2017 directorial Simran was a mistake. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role and failed to impress the audience at the box-office. Replying to the tweet, Kangana quoted a sad song for him.

Kangana Ranaut tweets about Mehta calling ‘Simran’ a mistake

Kangana Ranaut has never been hesitant to speak her mind. Her Twitter handle provides enough proof of the same. Recently, Shahid director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share his reaction on social activist Anna Hazare not going ahead with his “Amaran Anshan” (fasting to death). Check out his tweet:

He then talked about how he used to support Anna Hazare and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Everyone makes mistakes in their lives, much like how he made Simran, he wrote. Check out the tweet:

I supported him (Anna) in good faith. Like I later supported Arvind. I don't regret it. All of us make mistakes. I made Simran. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 30, 2021

Hansal Mehta’s Twitter comment did not go well with Simran’s lead actor Kangana Ranaut. Responding to the tweet, Kangana wrote that she agreed with Mehta’s opinion; then she reminded him how she stood by him. She also added a line from a Hindi song to express her disappointment.

That’s true Hansal sir, even you will agree with that, I stood by you and now you saying this, feel like singing ‘ achcha sila diya tune mere payaar ka ‘😛😛😛😛 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 31, 2021

Responding to Kangana Ranaut’s reaction, the Simran director said that the tweet was not directed towards her. Mehta added that "there are things that happened after the film" that left him more than "hurt", thus, he regrets making it in the first place. The ace director concluded his tweet by calling Kangana a “fine, fine actor”. Take a look at Hansal Mehta’s tweet here:

Firstly, the tweet wasn’t about you. Secondly, there are things that happened after the film that left me more than hurt. It made me sorely regret making the film.



All said and done you remain a fine, fine actor. And you have my respect for that. And for your kindness. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 31, 2021

This is not the first time Hansal Mehta has spoken about Simran and how he regrets making it. In a previous interview with Huffington Post, Hansal Mehta had said that he wishes he had never made the film in the first place. He described the film as an “unnecessary aberration” in his career. He also added that Simran could’ve been made better and it had the potential to be a “great film”.

