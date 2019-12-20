Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Relationship: Timeline Of Their Love Story

Power couple of Hollywood Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always been in the limelight, making headlines for several reason. The couple is known as Kimye first started dating until 2012 and were on and off until getting married. The couple got married three years ago and are current parents of two children, North West and Saint West. Read more to know about Kim and Kanye’s relationship timeline.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship timeline

Reportedly the two met in 2004 and at that time, Kardashian was in her first marriage to music producer, Damon Thomas and West was dating a model named, Alexis Phifer. The couple first collaborated in the year 2008 for a puppet TV show. The next year, they were seen together where the two sat in the same row at New York Fashion Week. Reportedly, West told Jenner that he began to have more feelings for Kardashian and attended Kim birthday party in 2010. ﻿During 2011, Kim also tried her hand at music and released the song Jam (Turn it Up) in March 2011.

Kanye along with Jenner and Kardashian was seen entering a studio for the song’s music video shoot. That October, Kim filed for divorce after 72 days being married to Kris Humphries. In 2012, a major news publishing house confirms that the two are dating. In the same year, Kanye announced that he and Kardashian were expecting their first child together at a concert in New Jersy. The couple welcomed their first child on June 15 and soon in October West decided to propose the reality television star. In the year ﻿2014, West and Kardashian got married in Italy, North turns 1. In 2015, an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it was announced that West and Kardashian West were expecting their second child who had struggled to conceive a child. The couple welcomed their son, Saint West in December 2015.

