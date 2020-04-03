Why Did Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Fight? Here's How This Explosive Fight Started

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been the talk of the town after their explosive fight on Season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Their fight got so intense that they eventually ended up kicking and punching each other. Kourtney even decided to stop filming for the show and tweeted about the entire situation recently.

Why Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fight?

Why did Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fight? This question has been bugging the internet since the video of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's first fight video went viral. In this video, both the sisters started arguing in the middle of their conversation. Soon their fights turned physical and Kim got badly injured.

But according to several KUWTK fans, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim’s fight was expected since Kim raised Kourtney’s inconsistency in filming the show even during Season 17. According to a media portal’s report, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall were talking about Kendall and Kylie not showing up on events. But soon, Kim pointed out that even Kourtney is inconsistent regarding her shoots for their show.

When Kim Kardashian spoke about this issue, Kourtney soon jumped to defense and said that Kim and Khloe behave differently when they are filming the show. Kourtney also mentioned that she is tired of their attitude and hence she is not fine with the environment.

Recently, Kim Kardashian spoke up about this fight with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: Home Edition. She said that her fight with Kourtney was “pretty intense”. She also said that she feels it has been “a lot of built-up resentment”.

She further added and said that she knows that Kourtney is not the kind of person who makes a hasty decision and reach to the conclusion of taking a break from filming the show. Even Kourtney ended up tweeting about her decision to spend more time with her kids and focusing on her company.

I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break. I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 3, 2020

it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 3, 2020

