Kourtney Kardashian-Penelope Disick & Other Celebrity Mother-daughter Duo Spotted Twinning

Everyone has their favourite celebrity pair of the mother-daughter duo. Every mother wants their child to take her as their role model and become like them. It is often noticed that celebrity mothers even want their baby girls to look exactly like their mini version. Here are celebrity mother-duo duos twinning in the same outfits. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Is 'missing Last Summer' In These Throwback Pictures

Celebrity mother-daughter duos twinning with each other

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian loves sharing pictures with her daughter Penelope Disick. Penelope has started to look more and more like Kourtney, with each passing day. In these pictures, the mother and daughter duo are seen slaying it in black outfits. Kourtney has worn black heels and worn the perfect hairstyle. She has applied nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Admits Deleting Son's Instagram Account; Here's Why She Did It

Kylie Jenner and Stormi

Another young and beautiful celebrity mother who loves to twin with her daughter is Kylie Jenner. On various occasions, Kylie and Stormi are seen dressed in the exact same outfits. Weather is it the peach colour bodycon jumpsuit, or the baby pink mini dress, or the off-white two-piece set, Stormi has learnt to slay every outfit, just like her mother. Kylie always keeps her hair styled and applies nude makeup.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Not Back Together, Confirms Kourtney Kardashian's Son

Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Little Blue Ivy and mother, Beyonce also love to match their outfits. The pair is often seen making red carpet appearances in similar outfits. Even otherwise, the two are seen vacationing in the same floral outfits.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian And Kourtney Kardashian's Fight Ends Up Making Kris Jenner Cry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.