Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Is Happiest Child Ever And These Pics Are Proof

American actor Kim Kardashian's 11-year-old son Saint West has often left netizens awestruck with his adorable pictures. Many of Kim Kardashian fans have gone gaga over Saint West's smile. Here are a few pictures of Saint West, which prove that he is the happiest child ever.

Saint West is happiest child ever

The 39-year-old actor-model shared the below picture back in 2018. The picture featured Kim Kardashian's children, son Saint West and daughter Chicago West. The sibling duo is seen posing for the morning picture. Instagramming the photo, Kim wrote, "morning cuties". Interestingly, the post managed to garner more than 4M double-taps on the photo-sharing platform. Scroll down to take a look.

In December 2019, a few pictures of Saint West, in which he was seen dancing in joy, went viral on the internet. While sharing the pictures, a Twitter user asked Kardashian what she gives him every day. Take a look below.

God in this new year I wish to be always happy like this adorable Saint West. This child is always in a good mood. @KimKardashian please what do u always give him for him to be always this happy? Please give mine pic.twitter.com/otabp1Iyyg — Nengi's hair⚔️⚔️🗡🗡🌹 (@Breengounou) December 23, 2019

Last year, on the occasion of Saint's birthday, that is December 5, a Kim fan shared a couple of pictures to extend wishes. The fan Saint "culturally relevant iconic legendaric king" in the birthday note. In one of the pictures, West was seen striking a pose with father Kanye West while another photo featured Kim with him. On the other side, another picture of Saint, along with siblings Chicago, North and Psalm, attracted the eyeballs for his smile. Have a look.

Happy birthday to the most important culturally relevant iconic legendaric king Saint West I hope North is nice to you today pic.twitter.com/c1Ctn8UF0c — Kim (@Kanyeberly) December 5, 2019

Saint west is always happy, never seen a picture of that kid in a different mood. I love that ❤️ — Greyÿ (@BadBoyGrey___) December 23, 2019

Saint West really makes me happy 🤣♥️ pic.twitter.com/Oe1EdDQeal — The Baddest (@athandwe_) January 3, 2020

In December 2019, Kim Kardashian shared a family picture, in which, Kim, her husband and children were seen giving some major family goals to fans as they all were dressed in grey-colour attire. A user, among more than 83k Twitterati who re-shared it, wrote a caption dedicated to Saint's smile. The user stated in the caption that she aspires to be as happy as Saint West.

I have once said and now repeat: I aspire to be as happy as Saint West https://t.co/SD3EnPR6Ny — lani (@msgetdeaux) December 14, 2019

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Recently, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West jetted off for an exotic getaway with their kids and shrugged off recent divorce rumours. Kim and Kanye started dating back in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. Kanye met Kim in NYC while she filmed Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2010.

