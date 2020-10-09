Kim Kardashian's Eldest North West Is Best Older Sister And These Pics Are Proof

One knows that the Kardashian-Jenners have a very close bond between the sisters and this seems to extend to their kids as well. North West, the oldest of the next-gen is often seen taking care of her three younger siblings while also having a bond with her cousins. Often she is also caught teaching them to pose.

North West is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter. She has been often snapped taking care of her younger siblings, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. While sometimes she is teaching young Chi to pose, other times she can be seen holding the youngest Psalm. She truly seems like an amazing elder sister keeping her siblings close. Here are some instances of the same:

North bonding with Chicago over photoshoot mishap

In this photo series, Kim Kardashian snapped North and Chicago while the sister-duo posed on a fence. North looked adorable while she taught Chicago to pose but both ended up falling on the ground. Adding a caption to this, Kim wrote, "My girls wanted to do a photoshoot together sitting up on this rail. Swipe to the right to see how it ended 🤣🤠🥰". Take a look:

North cradling Psalm during photoshoot

Kim Kardashian's children posed along with their mother for a photoshoot for Vogue. North could be seen holding Psalm like the protective big sister she is. She is also teaching the little West to pose. Take a look at the picture here:

North holding Psalm

In yet another photoshoot, North can be seen holding Pslam protectively. It seems like the youngest West was trying to run away from the shoot and North is trying to keep him from doing it. Adding a caption, Kim Kardashian wrote, "My whole heart". Check out the post here:

North posing with Chicago

More than anyone, North is seen posing with Chicago. In this photo, she is holding her little sister for a pose. The two looked their pretty selves with North donning a purple t-shirt dress and Chicago sporting a camouflage dungaree with a yellow top. Take a look:

North carrying Psalm

From the previous photoshoot, Kim Kardashian posted another series of photos where her children are posing. North can be seen carrying Psalm in the pic, although she seems to struggle with it a bit. See here:

How did I get so lucky?!?! pic.twitter.com/Uji7tgANKp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 29, 2020

North teaching Chicago to pose

In this photo series, North can be seen teaching Chicago how to strike a power pose. Kim wrote, "💚 My Girls 💚. Swipe to see North trying to teach Chi to make a peace sign. ✌🏼". See post here:

