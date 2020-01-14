Kim Kardashian's Adorable Gift From Husband Kayne West Will Make You Want One Too!

The lead star in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, is a very popular name in the entertainment industry. She enjoys worldwide fame and has a huge fan following. The actor is married to famous rapper Kayne West and is blessed with four kids.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram has adorable pictures of her children. Kim never fails to give fans a sneak peek about her life and recently she did it by sharing Kayne West’s thoughtful gift to her.

The reality star flaunted the gift that Kanye West gave her. She seemed very happy and overwhelmed by the gift. She also wrote a beautiful caption about her husband and his sweet gesture. Seems like they are very happy to be with each other and share a great bond together. Check out Kim Kardashian’s post.

However, that was not it. Kim Kardashian uploaded another picture along with her selfie. If you swipe left, the second snap included a text message from Kayne West that read: "This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true." She also goes on revealing that Kayne West is very thoughtful when it comes to gifting.

It is truly a thoughtful gift as fans loved this gesture. Many went on complimenting Kim about how lucky she is to have a husband like Kayne West. While some also made a joke by saying ‘Kim is a very lucky lady compared to other unfortunate people who can't even receive a text message.’ Seems like fans are having mixed reactions to Kim's gift.

