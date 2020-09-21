Can You Recognise These Popular American TV Actors From Their Childhood Photos?

There have been several actors who kickstarted their career as actors in the American television industry as child artists and went on to become a household name at a very young age. On the other hand, there have also been celebrities who set foot in the television fraternity a little late but became highly successful and popular in no time. Thus, here's a fun quiz for all the American TV show fanatics out there.

Also Read: Game Of Thrones Quiz: Find Out Which Popular Character Of The Series Are You

Can you recognise these popular TV actors from their childhood pictures?

1) Born of December 26, 1986, this English actor's career catapulted after he starred in one of the lead roles in the iconic American fantasy drama, Game of Thrones. Can you recognise this GoT actor based on his childhood picture?

Alfie Allen

Kit Harington

Jack Gleeson

Jason Momoa

2) Born of November 23, 1992, this American actor-songstress kickstarted her career as a child artist in the titular role of a popular Disney TV show. Can you recognise this child artist who is a pop sensation now?

Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Ariana Grande

3) Born on February 11, 1969, this television actor went on to become a household name after she starred in the 1994 sitcom Friends and has been one of the highest-paid female actors. Can you recognise this Friends actor?

Courteney Cox

Jennifer Anniston

Lisa Kudrow

Maggie Wheeler

4) Born on August 18, 1978, he is an American actor-comedian who is a member of 'The Lonely Island' and became extremely after his role in police procedural comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Can you identify who this Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor is?

Adam Sandler

Jack Nathan Harding

Andy Samberg

Marc Evan Jackson

5) Born on July 22, 1992, this popstar started her career as a child artist before setting foot in the music industry. She became a popular face after appearing In Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place. Can you recognise this famous actor-songstress?

Miley Cyrus

Bella Thorne

Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez

Also Read: From BTS To BLACKPINK, How Well Do You Know K-pop? Test Your Knowledge With This Quiz

6) Born on October 23, 1986, this English actor rose to prominence after featuring in HBO's fantasy television series, Game of Thrones. Can you recognise this Got actor based on her childhood picture?

Emilia Clarke

Sophie Turner

Maisie Williams

Lena Headey

7) Born on July 25, 1967, this American actor-comedian is a Golden Globe Award winner who became a heartthrob back in the day after he starred in NBC's sitcom Friends. Can you recognise this Friends actor from his childhood picture?

David Schwimmer

Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc

Paul Rudd

8) Born on March 1, 1978, this American actor is well-known for his performance in television shows like Supernatural, Days of Our Lives and Dark Angel, to name a few. Can you identify this popular film and TV actor?

Jensen Ackles

Jared Padalecki

Misha Collins

Alexander Calvert

9) Born on October 18, 1991, he is an actor, musician and model who made it big in the entertainment after starring in the MTV series, Teen Wolf. Can you identify who this Teen Wolf actor is?

Dylan O'Brien

Dylan Sprayberry

Tyler Posey

Tyler Hoechlin

10) Born on September 1, 1996, she started her career as a child model and backup dancer but gained prominence after starring in Disney's sitcom Shake It Up. Can you recognise this Shake It Up actor from her childhood pic?

Bella Thorne

Zendaya

Caroline Sunshine

Ainsley Bailey

Also Read: Guess The Song Quiz: Can You Match The Singers To These Iconic 90s Pop Songs' Lyrics?

Answers:

Kit Harington

Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Anniston

Andy Samberg

Selena Gomez

Emilia Clarke

Matt LeBlanc

Jensen Ackles

Tyler Posey

Zendaya

Also Read: Celebrity Trivia Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Recent Celebrity Controversies?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.