Guess The Song Quiz: Can You Match The Singers To These Iconic 90s Pop Songs' Lyrics?

Pop music was huge in the 90's era. The nineties pop music was still trying to grow at that time. As a result, people who were exposed to them later due to mainstream popularization often feel that music of the nineties as a special time in music due to the style of these earlier releases. The 90's era was a golden era for pop music because of the talented pop artists at that time. If you call yourself a true 90's kid, take this pop music quiz and see if you can recognize these artists from the song lyrics.
Match the 90's pop singers to the lyrics
1. There's nothing that I wouldn't do
It's not the way I planned it
Show me how you want it to be
Tell me, baby, 'cause I need to know now, oh because
- Brandy
- Mandy Moore
- Britney Spears
- Celine Dion
2. Now if I give you me, this is how it's got to be
First of all, I won't take your cheating on me
Tell me who can I trust if I can't trust in you
And I refuse to let you play me for a fool (yeah, yeah)
- Britney Spears
- Jennifer Lopez
- Mariah Carey
- Backstreet Boys
3. You treated me kind
Sweet destiny
And I'll be eternally grateful
Holding you so close to me
- Mandy Moore
- Backstreet Boys
- Mariah Carey
- Brandy
4. Now I can see that we've fallen apart
From the way that it used to be, yeah
No matter the distance
I want you to know
- Alanis Morissette
- Sir Mix-a-Lot
- Backstreet Boys
- The Spice Girls
5. Baby, I don't understand
Just why we can't be lovers
Things are getting out of hand
Trying too much, but baby we can't win
- Britney spears
- Jennifer Lopez
- Maria Carey
- NSYNC
6. You actin' kinda shady
Ain't callin' me, baby
Why the sudden change
- Celine Dion
- Alanis Morissette
- Destiny's Child
- Sir Mix-a-Lot
7. So baby come to me
Baby, Show me who you are (yeah yeah yeah)
Sweet to me
Like sugar to my heart (oooh baby)
- Mandy Moore
- Sir Mix-a-Lot
- The Spice Girls
- Destiny's Child
8. I saw the teardrops, and I heard you cry
All you need is time, seek me and you shall find
You have everything and you're still lonely
It don't have to be this way, let me show you a better day
- Brandy
- Mandy Moore
- Celine Dion
- Alanis Morissette
9. Wherever you're going, high or low
Remember to sure enjoy the show
So climb aboard my journey deep inside
Better late than dead on time
- Alanis Morissette
- Sir Mix-a-Lot
- The Spice Girls
- Destiny's Child
10. I feel drunk but I'm sober, I'm young and I'm underpaid
I'm tired but I'm working, yeah
I care but I'm restless, I'm here but I'm really gone
I'm wrong and I'm sorry baby
- Backstreet boys
- NSYNC
- Christina Aquilera
- Alanis Morissette
Answers:
1. Britney Spears- Baby One More Time
2. Jennifer Lopez- If You Had My Love
3. Mariah Carey- Vision of Love
4. Backstreet Boys- I Want it That Way
5. NSYNC- Tearin' Up My Heart
6. Destiny's Child- Say My Name
7. Mandy Moore- Candy
8. Celine Dion- I'm Your Angel
9. Spice Girls- Something Kinda Funny
10. Alanis Morissette- Hand in My Pocket
