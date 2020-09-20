Guess The Song Quiz: Can You Match The Singers To These Iconic 90s Pop Songs' Lyrics?

Pop music was huge in the 90's era. The nineties pop music was still trying to grow at that time. As a result, people who were exposed to them later due to mainstream popularization often feel that music of the nineties as a special time in music due to the style of these earlier releases. The 90's era was a golden era for pop music because of the talented pop artists at that time. If you call yourself a true 90's kid, take this pop music quiz and see if you can recognize these artists from the song lyrics.

Match the 90's pop singers to the lyrics

1. There's nothing that I wouldn't do

It's not the way I planned it

Show me how you want it to be

Tell me, baby, 'cause I need to know now, oh because

Brandy

Mandy Moore

Britney Spears

Celine Dion

2. Now if I give you me, this is how it's got to be

First of all, I won't take your cheating on me

Tell me who can I trust if I can't trust in you

And I refuse to let you play me for a fool (yeah, yeah)

Britney Spears

Jennifer Lopez

Mariah Carey

Backstreet Boys

3. You treated me kind

Sweet destiny

And I'll be eternally grateful

Holding you so close to me

Mandy Moore

Backstreet Boys

Mariah Carey

Brandy

4. Now I can see that we've fallen apart

From the way that it used to be, yeah

No matter the distance

I want you to know

Alanis Morissette

Sir Mix-a-Lot

Backstreet Boys

The Spice Girls

5. Baby, I don't understand

Just why we can't be lovers

Things are getting out of hand

Trying too much, but baby we can't win

Britney spears

Jennifer Lopez

Maria Carey

NSYNC

6. You actin' kinda shady

Ain't callin' me, baby

Why the sudden change

Celine Dion

Alanis Morissette

Destiny's Child

Sir Mix-a-Lot

7. So baby come to me

Baby, Show me who you are (yeah yeah yeah)

Sweet to me

Like sugar to my heart (oooh baby)

Mandy Moore

Sir Mix-a-Lot

The Spice Girls

Destiny's Child

8. I saw the teardrops, and I heard you cry

All you need is time, seek me and you shall find

You have everything and you're still lonely

It don't have to be this way, let me show you a better day

Brandy

Mandy Moore

Celine Dion

Alanis Morissette

9. Wherever you're going, high or low

Remember to sure enjoy the show

So climb aboard my journey deep inside

Better late than dead on time

Alanis Morissette

Sir Mix-a-Lot

The Spice Girls

Destiny's Child

10. I feel drunk but I'm sober, I'm young and I'm underpaid

I'm tired but I'm working, yeah

I care but I'm restless, I'm here but I'm really gone

I'm wrong and I'm sorry baby

Backstreet boys

NSYNC

Christina Aquilera

Alanis Morissette

Answers:

1. Britney Spears- Baby One More Time

2. Jennifer Lopez- If You Had My Love

3. Mariah Carey- Vision of Love

4. Backstreet Boys- I Want it That Way

5. NSYNC- Tearin' Up My Heart

6. Destiny's Child- Say My Name

7. Mandy Moore- Candy

8. Celine Dion- I'm Your Angel

9. Spice Girls- Something Kinda Funny

10. Alanis Morissette- Hand in My Pocket

