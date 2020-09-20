Last Updated:

Guess The Song Quiz: Can You Match The Singers To These Iconic 90s Pop Songs' Lyrics?

Guess the song quiz: Pop music was at its peak during the 90s. Take this quiz and see if you can match the singers to these iconic pop song lyrics of that era.

guess the song quiz

Pop music was huge in the 90's era. The nineties pop music was still trying to grow at that time. As a result, people who were exposed to them later due to mainstream popularization often feel that music of the nineties as a special time in music due to the style of these earlier releases. The 90's era was a golden era for pop music because of the talented pop artists at that time. If you call yourself a true 90's kid, take this pop music quiz and see if you can recognize these artists from the song lyrics. 

Match the 90's pop singers to the lyrics

1. There's nothing that I wouldn't do
    It's not the way I planned it
   Show me how you want it to be
   Tell me, baby, 'cause I need to know now, oh because

  • Brandy
  • Mandy Moore
  • Britney Spears
  • Celine Dion

2. Now if I give you me, this is how it's got to be
    First of all, I won't take your cheating on me
    Tell me who can I trust if I can't trust in you
    And I refuse to let you play me for a fool (yeah, yeah)

  • Britney Spears
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Mariah Carey
  • Backstreet Boys

3. You treated me kind
    Sweet destiny
    And I'll be eternally grateful
    Holding you so close to me

  • Mandy Moore
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Mariah Carey
  • Brandy

4. Now I can see that we've fallen apart
    From the way that it used to be, yeah
    No matter the distance
    I want you to know

  • Alanis Morissette
  • Sir Mix-a-Lot 
  • Backstreet Boys
  • The Spice Girls 

5. Baby, I don't understand
   Just why we can't be lovers
   Things are getting out of hand
   Trying too much, but baby we can't win

  • Britney spears
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Maria Carey
  • NSYNC

6. You actin' kinda shady
    Ain't callin' me, baby
    Why the sudden change

  • Celine Dion
  • Alanis Morissette
  • Destiny's Child
  • Sir Mix-a-Lot 

7. So baby come to me
    Baby, Show me who you are (yeah yeah yeah)
    Sweet to me
    Like sugar to my heart (oooh baby)

  • Mandy Moore
  • Sir Mix-a-Lot 
  • The Spice Girls 
  • Destiny's Child

8. I saw the teardrops, and I heard you cry
   All you need is time, seek me and you shall find
   You have everything and you're still lonely
   It don't have to be this way, let me show you a better day

  • Brandy
  • Mandy Moore
  • Celine Dion
  • Alanis Morissette

9. Wherever you're going, high or low
    Remember to sure enjoy the show
    So climb aboard my journey deep inside
    Better late than dead on time

  • Alanis Morissette
  • Sir Mix-a-Lot
  • The Spice Girls
  • Destiny's Child

10. I feel drunk but I'm sober, I'm young and I'm underpaid
      I'm tired but I'm working, yeah
      I care but I'm restless, I'm here but I'm really gone
      I'm wrong and I'm sorry baby

  • Backstreet boys
  • NSYNC
  • Christina Aquilera
  • Alanis Morissette

Answers:

1. Britney Spears- Baby One More Time

2. Jennifer Lopez- If You Had My Love 

3. Mariah Carey- Vision of Love 

4. Backstreet Boys- I Want it That Way

5. NSYNC- Tearin' Up My Heart

6. Destiny's Child- Say My Name

7. Mandy Moore- Candy 

8. Celine Dion- I'm Your Angel

9. Spice Girls- Something Kinda Funny

10. Alanis Morissette- Hand in My Pocket

