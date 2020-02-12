The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Knives Out' Makers Take To Twitter To Confirm Sequel, Ask Fans For Title Suggestions

Hollywood News

'Knives Out' team took to Twitter to ask fans for title suggestions for the sequel. Read ahead to see some famous personalities respond to the post

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
knives out

The 2019 film Knives Out was one of the most anticipated films among fans. The drama thriller went on to get a nomination at the Academy Awards for the best original screenplay and received massive praise from fans and critics alike. Recently, fans couldn't keep calm as Knives Out makers hinted at a possible sequel for the film. 

Knives Out asks fans for a title suggestion

Following the immense success of Knives Out, the official Twitter handle of the movie announced that they are looking for a title suggestion for the sequel of the film. Fans of the film came pouring in with possible suggestions for the film. Some of the comments on the post were from renowned personalities. Netizens offered multiple suggestions to the request made by the Twitter account of Knives Out. Here are some of the most notable ones, take a look:

Also Read | Daniel Craig Reveals He Would Love To Work In A 'Knives Out' Sequel

Also Read | Chris Evans Shares An Adorable Picture Of His Dog Wearing The 'Knives Out' Sweater

Also Read | 'Knives Out' Sequel Confirmed; Daniel Craig To Return As Detective Benoit Blanc?

Also Read |  'Knives Out' Writer-director Rian Johnson Is Already Working On A Sequel Of The Whodunit

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
STATE WELFARISM WORKS FOR KEJRIWAL
LPG CYLINDER PRICES HIKED SHARPLY
MISHRA TAKES STOCK OF VOTE SHARE
NEESHAM HAS SOME FUN
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE