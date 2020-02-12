'Knives Out' Makers Take To Twitter To Confirm Sequel, Ask Fans For Title Suggestions

The 2019 film Knives Out was one of the most anticipated films among fans. The drama thriller went on to get a nomination at the Academy Awards for the best original screenplay and received massive praise from fans and critics alike. Recently, fans couldn't keep calm as Knives Out makers hinted at a possible sequel for the film.

Knives Out asks fans for a title suggestion

Following the immense success of Knives Out, the official Twitter handle of the movie announced that they are looking for a title suggestion for the sequel of the film. Fans of the film came pouring in with possible suggestions for the film. Some of the comments on the post were from renowned personalities. Netizens offered multiple suggestions to the request made by the Twitter account of Knives Out. Here are some of the most notable ones, take a look:

Alright we need title suggestions for the sequel! Drop em! 👇 — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) February 11, 2020

Knives Out 2: Adam Driver Is In It — Carrie Wittmer💩 (@carriesnotscary) February 11, 2020

KnIIves Out. (Followed, naturally, by Kniv3s Out.) — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) February 11, 2020

The Southern Gentleman Who Went Up A Hill And Came Down A-Searchin’ For The Perpetrator Who Committed A Most Heinous Crime Upon The Top Of The Hereformentioned Hill — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 11, 2020

wait no i wanna change my answer: Exit Music (For A Knife) — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 11, 2020

Knives Out 2: No Forks Given — just a villain of circumstance (@villaintheblank) February 11, 2020

Put Those Knives Back Where They Came From Or So Help Me — Zack Ogle (@zackogre) February 11, 2020

Knives Outer — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 11, 2020

Who Let the Knives Out? — IGN (@IGN) February 11, 2020

What you have to do, I think: Ignore the whole Knives Out thing entirely. The title should be: [TK]: A Benoit Blanc Mystery. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) February 11, 2020

Knives IN (as in, stabbing) — E (@ElsieKFisher) February 11, 2020

