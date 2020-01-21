Know Rebecca Gormley, The Newbie From 'Love Island' Who Left Many Hearts Racing

Love Island is a British dating reality series and is a revival of the earlier celebrity series of the same name. The new season started on January 12, 2020, hosted by Laura Whitmore. In the latest promo, Rebecca Gormley robbed many hearts with her entrance, read to know more about her.

Rebecca Gormley, the newbie in Love Island

In the recent promotional video from the official handle, Rebecca Gormley is seen making her entry. Connor and Callum even got a date with the newcomer, as their heart was the most. The episode is set to air January 21, on ITV2 at 9 PM.

Rebecca Gormley is 21-year-old and is from Newcastle. Before arriving at the Love Island villa, Rebecca was working as a part-time model and carer, as per reports. She is the winner of Miss Newcastle in 2018 and came sixth in the Miss England competition 2019.

In an interview with the team, Rebecca Gormley said that she is fearless and spontaneous. She rated herself as an 8.5 or a 9 on the looks scale. She revealed that her celebrity crush is Christian Grey from the Fifty Shades of Grey and described him as a man who knows what he wants.

Rebecca Gormley added that she like a 'Jack the lad'. She said that he got to be the centre of attention easy to get along with, and someone who gets involved with the chat. In the villa, she has shown her interest in Connagh, Callum and Mike.

However, all three boys are currently paired up with Sophie Piper, Shaughna Phillips and Leanne Amaning respectively. When asked on how far she would be prepared to go in the villa to get the guy she wants, Rebecca stated that as far as she needs to go. She mentioned that she needs to char to them, as she has not seen enough of them to know how she is going to approach it.

Rebecca Gormley said that she likes a funny guy and so a guy making her laugh is a tick in the box, but no smooth moves as she will just be herself. The newcomer revealed that her worst habit is that she looks people up and down and not realising it. She added that it gives the wrong impression but she is usually just checking out what they are wearing.

