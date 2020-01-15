Ollie Williams Quits 'Love Island' Three Days After Joining The Show

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams has quit the show just after three days. According to reports, Williams' decision comes after he realised that he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

While speaking to a media outlet, a representative of the show said that Williams took the decision of leaving the Love Island villa after his realisation. According to reports, before leaving Williams told everyone that he has to be honest with himself and everyone at the show, adding that he still loves his ex-girlfriend and it would be wrong to ignore these feelings.

Petition against Ollie Williams

A petition has been started on online platform Change.org against Ollie Williams. According to reports, the petition has been set up after pictures showed Williams to be involved in the act of hunting animals. The petition has been titled 'Remove Ollie Williams from Winter Love Island for Trophy Hunting' has garnered more than 36,000 signatures.

According to reports, a sporting agency stated that Williams posed with endangered animals such as water buffaloes to promote his hunting business. The highly criticised pictures were initially posted on Instagram that was later deleted before it was announced that Williams was set to appear in the Love Island series.

Someone went on to say that allowing such a person on its show, the management is portraying that it is okay with Williams being involved in such activities. While talking to a media outlet, Ofcom said that they had received 467 complaints against Ollie Williams.

Eve Gale facing scrutiny

Love Island's contestant Eve Gale is facing scrutiny after she claimed that US rapper Tyga had slid into her DMs and tried to chat with her. However, the rapper reportedly mocked the reality show contestant on social media. Tyga also mocked Gale's claims and liked a tweet about the show in which a netizen posted a side-by-side photo of the real Tyga and a white boy, which is definitely isn't Tyga.

Eve entered the Love Island villa with identical twin sister Jess and in the last episode she brought up the artist after the men were asked to guess which girl had claimed to have exchanged flirty messages with a famous rapper. While revealing the secret, the 20-year-old said that Tyga had slid into her DMs but nothing more. This wasn't the first mention of Tyga while she spoke about her celebrity connection before entering the villa.

Gale said, “Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. When I and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too.”

