Will 'Away' On Netflix Return For Season 2? Know More

In the Netfix series Away, Hilary Swank plays the role of Emma Green, an astronaut who has always dreamt of being one of the first persons to go to Mars. The show tells the story of the struggles of the team of astronauts. They also carry the burden of their emotional ties with families back on Earth. Each of them has their struggle and the show captures the drama and anticipation of the future as they get on the spaceship to Mars.

Also read: Mulan 2020 Compared To The Animated Disney Version Of 1998; See List

Will there be a season 2 of Away?

According to Decider.com, owing to the huge success of its first season, Away season 2 could be making its way soon. Although a confirmation hasn't been made, the overwhelming response from the audience within days of its release has already pushed the show towards another season. Ideally, the decision to renew a series on Netflix takes at least a few weeks or months, but Away season 1 reception has made the makers contemplate over its second season.

Also read: 'The Golden Girls' Features All-Black Cast Including Tracee, Regina In Revival Episode

Away season 1 ended on an emotional note. Commander Emma Green, along with fellow astronauts Lu, Ram, Lex, Matt and Kwesi reached Mars and achieved touchdown. The other astronauts’ connections on Earth, just like Emma's with her family, are disturbed. Although the show wasn't able to throw much light on the life of the others back home, a second season could help in doing so. According to popsugar.com, the showrunner Jessica Goldberg felt there was so much more to tell about everybody. She stated that there's a lot to be shown and talked about regarding the life of the astronauts and their closed ones, along with their respective lives after touching down on Mars.

Also read: Netflix Reveals Its 10 Most Watched Popular Original Movies To Date, See List

The emotional bonds of an astronaut's life have been explored well in the show, apart from the SciFi aspect of it. Knowing about the characters' past would also be a good way to continue with season 2. Commander Emma Green herself has a lot to deal with, especially after her husband Matt's diagnosis and her sensitive relationship with her daughter Lex.

Staying away from your family is a difficult task and watching Emma and her crew do it, along with their families back home adjusting to this new life has been a high point in the show, which could definitely be explored more after the show's renewal.

Also read: Best Netflix Originals Movies Ranked According To IMDb Ratings

[Image credits: @away.netflix Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.