Dance Of The Phoenix Ending Explained: What Happens With Feng Wu?

Dance of the Phoenix is one of the most popular Chinese dramas of 2020. The show concluded recently and became one of the most popular Chinese shows of all time. The show currently enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. As the show has come to a conclusion, a lot of fans have been wondering about the ending of Dance of the Phoenix as it has confused several people. For all the people who are curious to know about the ending of Dance of the Phoenix, here is an explanation.

Dance of the Phoenix ending explained

At the ending of Dance of the Phoenix, Feng Wu is dressed in red and is sitting in the room wearing a hijab. She gets a very strange feeling around her and to see what is happening, she removes her hijab and looks around. She feels the presence of someone around her but can not see anyone. Feng Wu later goes out to see if there is someone. She receives a pat on her shoulder by master Mu Jiuzhou. She gets scared of seeing him at first but is later relieved. Feng Wu asks him if he wants to take some rest in the front hall. She also tells him that her wedding procession is about to get started. An emotional Mu Jiuzhou informs her that he is there to pick her up. This ending has left everyone surprised.

Mainly because the whole episode and series revolved around her second life as she was a former genius girl. And after all the struggle and efforts, the master is back to pick her up. The series ends with a dialogue, “This is the story of my second life. Don’t care too much about how it ends. The most important thing is that we’ve experienced, grown and loved.” This has left several fans wondering about what exactly happened at the ending of Dance of the Phoenix. After this, she stares at the sun above her head with a confused look on her face. This ending seems like an open one. It leaves fans wondering about the future of the character. The show has surely succeeded in leaving fans wondering even after the conclusion.

Dance of the Phoenix plot

The official plot summary of Dance of the Phoenix on IMDb reads as, “Feng Wu, a former genius girl is discarded after falling victim to a plot against her. Could she use her knowledge to fight against the enemies to protect her family and friends while falling in love with Feng Wu's ex-fiance?”

Image Credits and Promo Image Credits: A still from the show

