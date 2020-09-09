Where Was High Sierra Filmed? Know All About The Filming Locations Of The 1941 Classic

Based on the novel of the same name, High Sierra is an early film noir written by the novel's author W.R. Burnett and John Huston. A classic drama mixed with suspense and romance, High Sierra released in 1941and had Ida Lupino and Humphrey Bogart in lead roles. Bogart plays the role of Roy Earle and Lupino plays Marie Garson. He's a tough criminal whose life changes after a heist that he leads, along with his accomplices, which also included Marie.

High Sierra shooting locations



The filming of High Sierra took place all over California, US. According to imdb.com, many of them were done in different stages at the Warner Brothers Burbank studios. Some scenes took place in the historical Venice canals, California while some at Big Bear Lake, Big Bear Valley in the San Bernardino National Forest. Few other lakes that are part of the movie and the National forest include Cedar Lake and Lake Arrowhead. Death Valley National park and Alabama Hills in Lone Pine, California also feature as shooting locations for High Sierra. The much talked about chase scene at the end of the movie was filmed at different locations. These locations include Mount Whitney, Sierra Nevada mountains and the Lone Pine creek canyon, all parts of sunny California.

High Sierra movie



The story starts with Roy Earle, a known criminal who has a good reputation for executing heists and other such activities. He is roped in to carry out a new heist with some accomplices, which also include the other lead of the movie, Marie Garson. Marie falls in love with Roy while they plan on how to execute the million-dollar heist. However, he doesn't reciprocate initially. After a long journey, which also has Roy getting his heartbroken by the woman he loves, Marie and Roy confess their love. Their life isn't that easy as the heist proves to change their lives completely.

High Sierra review



According to Rottentomatoes.com, the movie received mixed reviews for its storyline. It revolves around the gangster life in the US at the time, and the movie gained the title of an early film noir. The cast of the movie did brilliantly, and turned the lead, Humphrey Bogart, into a famous actor.

