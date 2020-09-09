'The Umbrella Academy' Worms Its Way To Become The Top Streaming Show On Netflix

The Umbrella Academy is a Netflix Original series which released last year in February. Although it received a lukewarm response for the first season, the time-warp angle and the new antics of the superhero siblings seem to have caught up with the audience. The Umbrella Academy has gone on to become one of the most-streamed online content right now. Here's what it is all about.

Also Read: 'The Umbrella Academy' Cast's Net Worth Proves That 'time Travel' Not Messy For Actors

The Umbrella Academy grabs top position as most-streamed content

The finale of season one of The Umbrella Academy ended with a bang and season two seems to have picked up the pace. The audience seems to have loved the storyline of time-warping and a band of dysfunctional superhero siblings. This pushed the Netflix originals to become of the top streaming OTT content. In fact, due to the sudden popularity of series, even Netflix is ruling on top as the most viewed OTT platform.

The Umbrella Academy has now even surpassed the viewing numbers of shows like The Office, Parks & Recreation and Shameless. It crossed them in the latest US list of Nielsen's Top Streaming Shows. The Umbrella Academy grabbed the topmost position with 3.01 billion minutes views in the opening week itself. Here's a list of Nielsen's Top Streaming Shows in the US:

The Umbrella Academy- 3.01 billion

Shameless- 1.13 billion

Grey’s Anatomy- 918 million

The Office- 897 million

Criminal Minds- 697 million

NCIS- 524 million

In the Dark- 418 million

Dexter- 316 million

Supernatural0 315 million

Parks and Recreation- 304 million

Also Read: 'The Umbrella Academy' Actor Jordan Claire Robbins All Set To Star In 'Escape The Field'

The Umbrella Academy season 1 and 2

The Umbrella Academy's first season ended with Vanya losing control over her power and slitting Alison's throat. Luther wanted to lock her up in the basement. However, this again triggers a childhood trauma in Vanya since Sir Reginald use to treat her the same way. She takes a more sinister form and becomes White Violin destroying anything that crossed her path. As the Earth reaches an apocalyptic end, Number Five transports himself and his siblings to another timeline. However, they all end up in different timelines with yet another apocalypse threatening Earth.

By the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 2, the Hargreeves siblings have successfully averted another apocalypse. They jump back to 2019, that is the present timeline. However, there are again some blotches in the timeline which happened because of this. Sir Reginald is alive and now surrounded by a group called the Sparrow Academy. Nothing is known about the latter and their role.

Also Read: Can You See Anushka Sharma As Vanya In 'The Umbrella Academy's' Hindi Version?

Also Read: 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2: Here’s How The Season Ending Matches The Comic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.