'Money Heist' Season 4 Ending: Here's A Look At What Happened To Characters Of The Show

Money Heist is an action, crime, mystery series. The plot revolves around an unusual group of robbers who try to carry out the most perfect robbery in Spanish history, which is stealing 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. The series is created by Álex Pina and bankrolled under the banner of Atresmedia and Vancouver Media. The series is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters, and intense twists and turns in the story. And now as the makers confirm Money Heist season 5, here’s a look at what happened to the characters in season 4.

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio

As Rio was arrested by cops for his previous heist, Tokio and the team go on to rescue him with their final heist. They then rescue him. However, Tokio is heart-broken as she Rio breakup. They even try mending their relationship but Rio does not want to get back.

Álvaro Morte as El Profesor

In the last season, El Profesor falls in love with Detective Raquel Murillo. They seem very happy with each other. And Murillo even helps them in their last heist and they go on to complete their last heist together.

Fernando Soto as Ángel

In Money Heist season 4, Ángel used to like Detective Raquel Murillo. However, the detective was not into him as she was in a relation with El Profesor.

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Money Heist season 4's plot has Denver falls in love with the Bank’s secretary, Mónica Gaztambide. But She is in love with Arturo Román from the bank and gets pregnant. However, she goes to Denver and he then accepts her and the baby.

Alba Flores as Nairobi

In the ending of Money Heist season 4, Gandía (José Manuel Poga) gets loose and takes Nairobi hostage. He then tortures her, and in episode 6, after making it seem like Gandía would give her over in an exchange for his freedom, he held her at gunpoint and shoots her in the head.

About season 5

Recently, the makers of the popular drama La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, revealed that they are all set to release its fifth and final season. Taking to their Instagram handle, Netflix shared a broken Salvador Dalí mask picture, lying on the ground. Along with the post, they also wrote “Do you have your mask ready? You’re going to need it one last time #MoneyHeist Season 5, confirmed”. Take a look at the post below.

