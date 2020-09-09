What Time Does 'Wakaalat From Home' Release On Amazon Prime? Details Inside

Permanent Roommates fame actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh are all set to return in a new series called Wakaalat From Home. From the trailer of the new web series, Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh can be seen playing the role of Radhika and Sujin who want to get a divorce amidst the lockdown staying at different houses.

Meanwhile, Kubbra Sait and Gopal Dutt will be essaying the role of opposition lawyers, who are fighting Radhika and Sujin's virtual divorce case. Take a look at the poster that was released by the cast of the show 6 days ago. Check out the release date & release time of the new awaited web series Wakaalat From Home.

Wakaalat From Home release date 2020

Wakaalat From Home release date 2020 is on September 10th on Amazon Prime platform.

What time does Wakaalat From Home release on Amazon Prime?

Wakaalat From Home release time is not announced yet, however, most web series on Amazon Prime release at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET and 12:30 pm IST. While some series also release at 7 pm IST.

The upcoming series also features Kubbra Sait and Gopal Dutt in pivotal roles. Recently, the poster and the trailer of the series were released online by the cast of Wakaalat From Home. Take a look at the trailer of the new web series featuring the famous on-screen couple from Permanent Roommates, who play a different couple in this web series undergoing a virtual divorce.

Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh became household fame after they featured in TVF’s Permanent Roommates. The show revolved around the story of Mikesh Chaudhary, played by Sumeet Vyas, and Tanya Nagpal, played by Nidhi Singh. The show shot to fame with the first season itself and was praised for addressing real-life issues on the digital platform.

'Wakaalat From Home' cast Nidhi Singh & Sumeet Vyas upcoming series and films

Sumeet Vyas was last seen in Zee5's RejctX and will be next seen in Ashwin Neal Mani's Dahi Chenni with R Madhavan and Vijay Raaz. Sumeet reportedly has Gaurav S Sinha's Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai with Swara Bhasker, SS Kanchi's Pehlu with Jackie Shroff, and Jaimin Bal's Maskhara in the pipeline as well.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Singh has Ashish Shukla's Bahut Hua Sammaan as well as a movie starring Sanjay Mishra, Raghav Juyal, Nidhi Singh, and Ram Kapoor in the lead as well.

