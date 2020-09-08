Where Was The 'Rocky 4' Filmed? Know The Filming Location Of This Sports Classic

Starring Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, Rocky IV was filmed in parts of the U.S. and Canada. Stallone himself had a huge part as he wrote, directed and also starred in the movie. It's a classic 80s flick with one of the best boxing sequences in the Rocky movie series. It continues the story of Rocky Balboa, now a world heavyweight boxing champion avenging the death of his friend, Apollo Creed.

Where was the 'Rocky 4' Filmed?

According to IMDb, Rocky 4 was mainly shot in Wyoming and Los Angeles. The filming of Rocky 4 had begun at the Fremont Mansion, in LA, which served as Rocky's house. The Siberian farm site that Rocky goes to was actually shot in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, U.S.A. Several parts of Vancouver and Wyoming were used as Rocky 4 shooting locations.

Other than these, Nevada in Las Vegas and parts of California were also used as outdoor filming spots. Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago’s fight had been shot at Bally’s Casino Resort in LA! Drago’s arrival had been shot at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The 'Rocky 4' Movie

The movie starts with the enmity between Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago. Creed is helped by Rocky for the match arranged between the former and Ivan. It's an emotional sequence as we see Apollo putting his all in to win the match, but ultimately gets beaten by Ivan and dies at the match. Rocky can't take this as Creed was his really good friend, and forms a strong hatred for the culprit of his death, Ivan Drago.

The Rocky 4 Movie then revolves around the fact that Rocky Balboa who has accompanied Creed to the fight, ends up blaming himself for the death of his friend. With that in mind, he consults Creed’s manager and sets out across the U.S.S.R, vowing to take on Drago and come out victorious.

'Rocky 4' Review

The classic 80s flick Rocky 4 was one of the highest-grossing action movies of its time, even more than the other movies in the franchise. According to rottentomatos.com, Rocky 4 has only a 40% score. Why is this? They claim that the action was overly inflated in this movie, and seems to pull on the same heartstrings as the previous movies in the Rocky franchise.

Yet the audience score seems to be a bit higher and from 352,568 user reviews, Rocky 4 has gotten a review of 79%. According to empireonline.com, the general opinion seems to state that the film is nothing more than a parody of itself.



