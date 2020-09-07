Queen Elizabeth II's Victorian Upbringing Dictates Her To Eat Bun-less Burger With A Fork?

Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family are looked up by many people. Earlier former chef Darren McGrady shocked many royal fans as he disclosed that Queen Elizabeth II have never had a pizza. Now, he revealed that the Queen and other members like to eat a burger, but only without a bun.

Queen Elizabeth II likes burger without a bun?

In a recent interview with Insider, chef Darren McGrady, who served at the Royal Palace for 11-years from 1982 to 1993, opened up about Queen Elizabeth II’s food liking and eating habits. He said that her Majesty’s Victorian upbringing dictates that the only thing one would pick up and eat with their fingers is afternoon tea. He stated that the Queen avoids all fast food, and if she ever requested a takeout food, the royal chefs would make their own version.

Darren McGrady disclosed Queen Elizabeth II makes an exception for burgers, but it is as long as they are served without a bun. Referring to the royal family’s summer vacation home in Scotland, the chef said that it would always tickle him at Balmoral that they would make their own burgers.

McGrady mentioned that the royals would shoot deer, and the chefs would do venison burgers. The former royal chef stated that the royals would have burgers, but not the buns. So they would eat it with their knife and fork, he noted.

Darren McGrady also shed some light on the previous revelation that he made to Us Weekly about not having pizza on the menu during his time in the royal kitchen. He said that he worked at Buckingham Palace for eleven years and they never served pizza at all, not even at receptions. The chef mentioned that the menus at the Palace are “very traditional French,” which would not lean towards having pizza on it.

He also revealed that the chefs were never informed on what the family’s plans were until afternoon tea. They use to make two batches of dessert. One was served on silver and the other in reusable containers if they planned to eat outside in the hills. He mentioned that it was always a “mad rush” when the Duke of Edinburgh would come down to the kitchen and say that they are going to have a barbecue.

