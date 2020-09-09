Justin Bieber Reveals Why His 'relationships Suffered': 'Want To Give Up Selfish Desires'

Justin Bieber recently opened up about his relationships. On September 6, Sunday night, the singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a post wherein he wrote about the effect of "ego and power" on him. He wrote, "I let ego and power takeover and my relationships suffered because of it". Take a look at the entire statement by Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber opens up about "ego and power"

In this long write up by Justin Bieber, he further went on to explain how he is walking behind Jesus to make his marriage with Hailey Baldwin healthy. He started with, "I come from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn't have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music" (sic). The I Don't Care singer further added, "But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in" (sic).

Also Read | Scooter Braun net worth 2020: Here is how much Justin Bieber's manager is worth

Justin Bieber explained how his past relationships had to suffer because of his ego and power taking over him. He also shared that now he truly desires a healthy relationship and opened up about his current priorities in a relationship. Justin said, "My values slowly started to change". He further added, "I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them. I want to walk in the plans god has for me and not try and do it on my own!".

Towards the end, he shared his desire to be a good husband to Hailey Baldwin Bieber. The Yummy singer also revealed his willingness to "give up his selfish desires" and be a good future dad. Justin wrote, "I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad. I'm grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way". Take a look at Justin Bieber's Instagram post below.

Also Read | Justin Bieber does hassled Drake a huge favour starring in DJ Khaled's 'Popstar'; Watch

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Manager: Who is Scooter Braun? Read details about the music mogul

Several fans and celebrities have reacted to Justin Bieber's Instagram post. They are motivating the singer for his better future. Many of them praised him for changing over the years. One of the users wrote, "We know!! You deserve all the love and happiness in the world", while another added, "Justin you're stronger than you think you are, you have always been a good person and we will always be there for you, we all wish you and your wife the best for your future, we all love you Justin". Check out more comments below:

Image Credits: Justin Bieber Instagram Comments

Also Read | Justin Bieber lip-syncs ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s name in Drake’s latest track, watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.