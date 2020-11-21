Know The Story Behind Margot Robbie's 'natural' Scene In 'The Wolf Of Wall Street'

Margot Robbie is known for her amazing performances in films like Suicide Squad, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Focus. Margot Robbie started her career with the Australian action film Vigilante, but her breakthrough role was in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street, opposite megastar Leonardo Dicaprio. Directed by Martin Scorsese, Margot portrayed the character of Naomi Belfort, who is Jordan Belfort's wife, played by Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio. Read on to know about one of Robbie's boldest scenes in her career spanning 13 years.

Margot Robbie's famous scene in The Wolf of Wall Street

Margot Robbie's popularity grew immensely after she played the character of Naomi Belfort, which she played in the blockbuster film, The Wolf of Wall Street. Her role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio got her a lot of attention and praise from fans and cinephiles alike. The Martin Scorsese directorial was much talked about for all the right reasons, but what caught fans' attention was one scene which had Margot Robbie wearing just a pair of black stockings with lace and high heels.

Margot was lauded for her natural acting in such a daunting scene which left her fans and admirers stunned. According to Sunrise Read, it was revealed that Margot Robbie was the one who suggested her look to the director. The Legend of Tarzan actor was supposed to wear a dressing gown for the scene, but she went on to suggest Martin Scorsese that it would be way better if she wore nothing. The celebrated director went with her suggestion and that's how the whole sequence worked out finally.

Margot Robbie's movies

Margot Robbie's skills as an actor has got her a huge fan base worldwide. The actor in her career has had Two Academy Awards nominations and five BAFTA Awards. Her fame skyrocketed when she starred opposite Leo in The Wolf of Wall Street after her stint as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. Her other famous works include Bombshell, The Legend of Tarzan, Focus and Mary Queen of Scots.

Image Credits: Margot Robbie Official Instagram Account

