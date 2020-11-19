Margot Robbie Reveals She Would Like To Be A Part Of Suicide Squad's Ayer Cut

Margot Robbie, who played the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, has said that she is interested to be a part of the Ayer Cut of the movie on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Fans have been requesting for the makers to release the Ayer Cut of the movie, but now it seems even the cast are interested in this version. Read on to know more details:

Margot Robbie would like to be a part of the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad

Fans were successful in campaigning the release of Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League. They have been asking makers to release the behind-the-scenes, unseen, and rumoured versions of the movies. Similarly, fans of Suicide Squad are getting more vocal as they ask for the release of director David Ayer’s original version, of the 2016 movie. Apart from the fans, actor Margot Robbie has also shown interest in being a part of Ayer’s cut of the movie and is curious to see that version herself.

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Robbie expressed that there was indeed a huge amount of footage shot that was not a part of the final movie. She also mentioned that she is interested to know what the Ayer Cut will finally look like. She said, “I never saw the Ayer Cut. I mean, I know we shot a lot of stuff that didn't make it into the movie. I would be very curious myself."

However, there doesn't seem to be any plans for the actual release of the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad so far. Director David Ayer recently said that Warner Bros. had cut off almost 40 minutes of the original version which he shot, which was actually much closer to what was shown in the Comic-Con trailer. He wrote in a tweet; “I took the hits like a good soldier when the studio cut hit the streets. It's who I am. I watched my cut for the fir time since it was abandoned. It is f**king amazing. On God. I felt guilt for years like I f**ked. Nope. It's fire. It's the tone of the Comicon trailer 100%."

