Nick Jonas Shows Fans His "crazy" Passion For Latte Art; PeeCee Makes A Special Appearance

Since everyone is trying their best to keep themselves occupied and entertained while social distancing at home. Recently, during the happy hour session of The Voice, the coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend discussed their new found hobbies during the Coronavirus quarantine. But on the other hand, it was coach Nick Jonas who spoke about his new art.

Nick Jonas took to his social media account to give his fans a glimpse of his newfound hobby. In the video, the Find You singer revealed that he has been getting into latte art. Nick Jonas explained this while sipping some latte. The singer further explained that he has been starting with simple things like leaves. Nick Jonas further mentioned that he was working towards a self-portrait and he believes there is definitely some room for improvement. Nick Jonas jokes while the camera pans over a smiley face visible in the cup. Nick Jonas went on the say that the nice thing about latte art is that he loves coffee.

After this, Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra makes a cute cameo in the video. Priyanka Chopra took the camera really close to her face to reveal that Nick Jonas was going crazy with all the latte designs. The Sky Is Pink actor revealed that Nick Jonas drinks coffee all day. That is when the camera flashes back to Nick Jonas who reveals that he cannot sleep. The video ends with Priyanka Chopra's epic eye roll when Nick Jonas tells her that he is going for another cup of coffee.

Here is a look at the video from Nick Jonas' Instagram

Nick Jonas in the caption of the video wrote "Found a new passion for Latte art recently. Not everyone is as excited about it as I am, but that's okay because there's a brand new episode of @nbcthevoice tonight!! #TeamNick #TeamLatteArt #TheVoice". Several fans commented on this video. One of the fans even asked Nick Jonas to open a Jonas cafe. Here is a look at some of the comments on Nick Jonas' video.

Recently, on the occasion of Mothers' day, Nick Jonas posted two pictures from his wedding. The pictures feature his mother Denise Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra. Check out the picture here.

