Kobe Bryant Fan's Powerful Message In Interview Leaves Twitter Emotional

Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash has sent shock waves around the world and leaders, sports fraternity, celebrities, fans are pouring their heart out to pay tribute. Jeff Pearlman, an American sportswriter and author, tweeted a 65-seconds clip where one of the fans left viewers emotional with his words.

In the video clip, a news reporter can be seen standing outside Staples Center and approaches one of the mourners, named Michael, to talk about the deceased basketball legend.

“Kobe just meant the world to me and all of us out here in LA,” said Michael about the former Los Angeles Lakers player. “Growing up, just idolizing somebody who just dedicates their grind to their craft,” added Michael by showing off his tattoo he got for Kobe.

'None of them deserve that'

Michael said that everybody wants to take the easy route but Kobe was willing to never be satisfied at where he was. “They don’t make them like that anymore,” he said.

“I just appreciate everything you did, Kobe. For real. And I pray for his family, his wife and all that, his daughter, none of them deserve that. She was gonna be a star.” added Michael about Kobe’s daughter Gianna who also died in the crash.

The young man also pointed out the coincidence of two murals in downtown Los Angeles, one for Kobe and other for Nipsey Hussle, rapper and activist who was assassinated last year. “That’s crazy how both of the murals just happen to be right here. That should tell us something. Hopefully, it inspires people, you know, just to be the best versions of themselves,” said Michael and ended with a powerful message, “We could be idolized one day.” Netizens loved the interaction and appreciated the young Michael for his motivating words.

That’s my lil brother I’m so proud of him, Kobe would’ve smiled if he heard this!!!! Way to pay tribute to our hero!! — kelly kapoor🧚🏽‍♀️ (@nikkimobbb) January 26, 2020

Kobe and Nip probably have the biggest smiles on their faces up there rn 🙏🙏🙏 — Gian “OT” (@Gian18Lucas) January 27, 2020

He made me want to cry 😢..that was one of the best tributes I have heard all day. — amip (@Niami16) January 27, 2020

