Kobe Bryant's Hollywood Connection That Fans Should Know About

The tragic and untimely demise of NBA star Kobe Bryant has shocked his fans all over the world after his private helicopter crashed and caught fire in the mountains of Calabasas, USA. Reportedly, the 41-year-old was travelling with four other people in the helicopter on Sunday before it crashed close to Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore, also passed away in the unfortunate crash. As mentioned by the Los Angeles County sheriff, the plane crashed due to intense fog in the region.

In light of his memory, here's one way to understand what the NBA legend is famous for: Apart from being a force to reckon with in the world of sports he also set foot in Hollywood. He was a well-established name in the world of sports, Kobe Bryant made a mark in Hollywood too. Here’s taking a look at Kobe Bryant’s association with Hollywood.

Leaving a mark at Grauman's Chinese Theatre

Kobe Bryant became the first professional athlete who was not an actor to have his hand and footprints enshrined at Hollywood's historic Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

Winning an Academy award

Kobe Bryant brought impressed the crowd at the Oscar stage when he took home the honour in 2018. The iconic basketball star won best animated short film at the 90th Academy Awards for “Dear Basketball,” which is based on a poem of the same name he wrote following his retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of the 2015-16 season.

His single K.O.B.E

Kobe Bryant also briefly flirted with a career in music, including a planned 2000 debut rap album which was never released. His single, K.O.B.E. featured model and actress Tyra Banks.

Kobe and Vanessa’s love connection

Vanessa met Kobe when she was still in high school. It was November 1999 when the two first locked eyes. It all happened at a recording studio when a then-19-year-old Vanessa had been working as a back-up dancer and Kobe, 21, was recording a hip-hop album.

