Kobe Bryant Death: Vince Carter Recalls Best-ever Memories With Lakers Legend

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant death: Vince Carter will bid adieu to NBA after the current season, while the smiling Kobe Bryant will now be remembered by fans in their memories.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant death

Kobe Bryant and Vince Carter were seen as the rising stars during the evolution of the NBA. Both these superstars rose among the elites of the game and went onto make a name for themselves that the fans will remember forever. Both the players had same talent, determination and desire to succeed in the league, which they finally managed to do. While Vince Carter is set to finally bid adieu to NBA after the current season, the smiling face of Kobe Bryant will now be remembered by fans in their memory after the Lakers legend lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday.   

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Magic Johnson Shares Nostalgic Throwback Images Featuring Lakers Legend

Kobe Bryant death: Vince Carter recalls Lakers legend's childhood in tribute

After Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash, the Atlanta Hawks veteran Vince Carter shared his thoughts on Kobe and their relationship over the years.

 

Vince Carter birthday: Kobe Bryant ironically passes away on the same day

On Sunday, Carter celebrated his 43rd birthday. He is currently playing his 22nd NBA season. Vince Carter is an eight-time NBA All-Star and began his career in 1998. He played with the Toronto Raptors from 1998-99 to 2003-04 seasons. Vince Carter then played for the New Jersey Nets for five NBA seasons but did not win an NBA final. He then played with the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies. Carter played one season with the Sacramento Kings before signing with the Hawks last season. 

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Michael Jordan Reveals Special Relationship With 'Black Mamba'

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the 9 people that were killed in the crash that took place over the weekend. Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant, was on his way to a youth basketball game when the incident happened. The helicopter crashed amidst foggy conditions and burst into flames, which created a small brush fire. 

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Lakers Legend Leaves Behind Burgeoning Business Empire

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna was a basketball star in the making

Kobe Bryant, who fondly called his daughter 'Gigi', was heading towards his Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when their helicopter crashed. The Academy is located in Thousand Oaks. He was the coach of Gianna's AAU basketball game called “The Mambas.” Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant were spotted last month sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game in New York City, where they seemed to be discussing about basketball. 

Also Read: Kobe Bryant Death: Stephen Curry Reacts On Sudden And Devastating Death Of Lakers Legend

Published:
COMMENT
