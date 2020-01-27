Kobe Bryant Death: Vince Carter Recalls Best-ever Memories With Lakers Legend

Kobe Bryant and Vince Carter were seen as the rising stars during the evolution of the NBA. Both these superstars rose among the elites of the game and went onto make a name for themselves that the fans will remember forever. Both the players had same talent, determination and desire to succeed in the league, which they finally managed to do. While Vince Carter is set to finally bid adieu to NBA after the current season, the smiling face of Kobe Bryant will now be remembered by fans in their memory after the Lakers legend lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday.

Kobe Bryant death: Vince Carter recalls Lakers legend's childhood in tribute

After Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash, the Atlanta Hawks veteran Vince Carter shared his thoughts on Kobe and their relationship over the years.

“I’ve known Kobe since he was 15 years old and I was 16, playing AAU basketball.”



- @mrvincecarter15 talks about his relationship with Kobe Bryant over the years. pic.twitter.com/tWUD0xzNQ1 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 27, 2020

This is painful!!!

I’ve known this man since he was 15 & I was 16. AAU teammates to competing against him for 18 seasons in the NBA. We were literally talking in these pics how I will enjoy retirement and that we would have a convo soon on how to go through it. Also how happy... pic.twitter.com/5P1Egv0EMh — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 27, 2020

Continued.......



he was being able to watch his girls grow up. We mentioned how we will do for our daughters to the best of our abilities and now you’re headed to a better place on my bday smh. Rest up legend & Long Live “The Mamba” 🐍 🙏🏽

Many prayers to the Bryant family.... pic.twitter.com/hViLULxA2B — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 27, 2020

Vince Carter birthday: Kobe Bryant ironically passes away on the same day

On Sunday, Carter celebrated his 43rd birthday. He is currently playing his 22nd NBA season. Vince Carter is an eight-time NBA All-Star and began his career in 1998. He played with the Toronto Raptors from 1998-99 to 2003-04 seasons. Vince Carter then played for the New Jersey Nets for five NBA seasons but did not win an NBA final. He then played with the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies. Carter played one season with the Sacramento Kings before signing with the Hawks last season.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the 9 people that were killed in the crash that took place over the weekend. Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant, was on his way to a youth basketball game when the incident happened. The helicopter crashed amidst foggy conditions and burst into flames, which created a small brush fire.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna was a basketball star in the making

Kobe Bryant, who fondly called his daughter 'Gigi', was heading towards his Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when their helicopter crashed. The Academy is located in Thousand Oaks. He was the coach of Gianna's AAU basketball game called “The Mambas.” Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant were spotted last month sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game in New York City, where they seemed to be discussing about basketball.

