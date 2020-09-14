Lindsay Lohan Shares Cryptic Tweet Tagging Taylor Swift, Leaves Fans Puzzled

Lindsay Lohan recently found herself trending on Twitter because of her tweet. Her cryptic tweet in which she tagged Taylor Swift is going viral over social media. Lindsay Lohan recently took to her Twitter and tried to get Taylor Swift’s attention over her Twitter. However, no one is sure about why she did this. Here is everything you need to know about the Lindsay Lohan and Taylor Swift Twitter incident.

Lindsay Lohan's cryptic tweet about Taylor Swift

Lindsay Lohan took to her official Twitter handle and posted a cryptic tweet. In the tweet, she only tagged global sensation, Taylor Swift, without any context. Her whole tweet only consisted of tagging Taylor Swift. Despite the absence of any message, Lindsay Lohan’s Twitter is going viral all over the world.

Till now, the tweet has over 6.1 thousand retweets, 2.2k quote tweets. It has also been liked by more than 53.8 thousand netizens on Twitter. Here is a look at Lindsay Lohan’s Twitter.

Lindsay Lohan’s Twitter

Also Read | Lindsay Lohan Says 'The Parent Trap' Made It 'easier' To Deal With Her Parents' Divorce

Also Read | Lindsay Lohan To Reunite With Her ‘Parent Trap’ Cast For The Movie’s 22nd Anniversary

Puzzled fans react on Lindsay Lohan's Twitter

As soon as she shared the tweet from her account, a lot of people came up with theories which they think would be brewing with Lindsay Lohan and Taylor Swift. The cryptic tweet by Lindsay Lohan left the Twitter baffled as to what actually is happening between the two.

One fan wrote, “She’s hinting to us that something is coming” while another commented by saying, “LINDSAY PLAY VIOLIN FOR TAYLOR ON HER NEXT TOUR”. One netizen questioned Lindsay Lohan and tweeted, “What is this girl-“ One such netizen was in awe of the tweet and wrote, “what's happening? am I dreaming?” with a video edit of Taylor Swift.

Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to Lindsay Lohan’s cryptic tweet which only tagged Taylor Swift.

What is this girl- — lari⁷ (@thelakesjin) September 13, 2020

The collab is coming Omg — T (@RepTs6) September 13, 2020

She could be hinting at new music new album. And taylor could be featured on it.. maybe??? pic.twitter.com/CRtuD1pjsT — ArianaFan101/AG6IsComing (@rachel9742) September 13, 2020

LINDSAY PLAY VIOLIN FOR TAYLOR ON HER NEXT TOUR — 𝔭 シ 🍎 (@shinigamiyonce) September 13, 2020

She’s hinting to us that something is coming — Ruby ~ flop era (@wltrxclments) September 13, 2020

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Adorable Gift For Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Is Winning Hearts Of Netizens

Also Read | 'Love This': Taylor Swift On Fan's Idea Of Making 'The Last Great American Dynasty' A Film

Lindsay Lohan controversy

This is not the first time that Lindsay Lohan has tried to get the attention of Taylor Swift on social media. Last year, Taylor Swift had gone live from her Instagram account. Lindsay Lohan had repeatedly commented on Taylor Swift’s live session on Instagram.

Lindsay Lohan had commented, “We think you're great” When she Taylor Swift appeared to not notice her presence, Lindsay Lohan had further commented, “You should respond!” In another message, she said, “To your fans!” While commenting on Taylor Swift’s live, Lindsay Lohan also claimed that her mother had featured in Lloyd Webber’s Cats.

Taylor Swift had appeared in the movie version of this popular musical. One netizen shared screenshots of this Instagram live with Lindsay Lohan’s comments.

Promo Image Credits: Taylor Swift Instagram and Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.