Kourtney Kardashian Cooks In A Sparkly Green Backless Gown; See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is unarguably a social media sensation. Not only her pictures with daughter Penelope Disick make headlines, but the slightest of her whereabouts storm the internet. Time and again, Kourtney keeps posting pictures of her personal and professional whereabouts. Known for her glamorous experimental looks, recently, the American model made heads turn with her stunning pictures while cooking in the kitchen.

Kourtney Kardashian cooks in a sparkly green backless gown

Kourtney Kardashian set the internet ablaze after she shared pictures of herself in the kitchen in a backless gown on social media. The 40-year-old sported a green backless dazzling evening gown. The pictures showed Kourtney preparing tea on the gas, with a spatula in her hand. Not to miss how she flaunted her back. Kourtney posed for the camera at ease, giving a vision of her silver shiny kitchen too. Take a look at her pictures here.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner's pic with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Luka Sabbat sets tongues wagging

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Kourtney Kardashian along with Kim Kardashian was seen gracing Paris Hilton's 39th sliving-themed birthday bash, reportedly promoting the phrase which is a combination of 'slaying' and 'living'. The event that was hosted at Slivington Manor, Beverly Hills, saw a slew of popular faces like Heidi Klum, Chris Brown, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, French Montana, Rita Ora. Also, Travis Barker, Brett Ratner, Larsa Pippen were reportedly also seen at the party.

Watch Kourtney Kadarshian decked up for the party

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Disick Hilariously Mimics His Aunt Kylie Jenner; WATCH

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable "morning Cuddles" Picture With Daughter Penelope

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian Blames Kourtney For Ruining Her Night, Fans Ask Them To 'spill The Tea'

(Image courtesy: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.