Kourtney Kardashian Corrects A Fan Who Called Her 'Mrs West' While Commenting On Her Post

Hollywood News

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian grabbed the attention of her followers with her recent post. But a fan's mistake in the comments caught Kourtney's attention.

Kourtney Kardashian

An American media personality and model, Kourtney Kardashian is quite active and popular on social media just like her younger sister Kim Kardashian. Each of Kourtney Kardashian's post bags thousand of praises from her fans and followers. But sometimes, it's not the post but a comment that attracts the attention. In one of Kourtney Kardashian's recent post, a comment of a fan caught the eye of the 40-year-old model. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

READ | Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba, JLo And Other Celebs Self-quarantine With Their Kids

Interestingly, Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture, in which she posed for a magazine cover. In the picture, Kourtney sported a leather jacket and styled her hair in a top-notch ponytail. Many of her followers poured their love and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. a few of them even wrote left heartfelt comments for the Poosh founder. Amid the other praising comments, a comment that read, 'Mrs West 👍', which is apparently her younger sister Kim Kardashian's name as she is married to Kanye West, triggered Kourtney to drop a reply. Before knowing what Kourtney replied to him, take a look at her gorgeous photo.

READ | Kourtney Kardashian On Coronavirus: Hints It Is God’s Wrath In Latest Social Media Post

Check out the post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

READ | Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Teaches Fans To Meditate In Adorable Video | WATCH

While many others laughed out loud, Kourtney thought of correcting him and clearing his confusion. Replying to the comment, she wrote, 'I’m Miss Kardashian 🙋🏻‍♀️'. To make sure the fan will take a note of it, she tagged him as well in the comment. Her reply garnered around 6k likes and more than 200 comments on it. Whereas, the fan didn't reply anything to Kourtney's correction.

 

READ | Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable "morning Cuddles" Picture With Daughter Penelope

 

 

