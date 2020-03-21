Kourtney Kardashian Corrects A Fan Who Called Her 'Mrs West' While Commenting On Her Post

An American media personality and model, Kourtney Kardashian is quite active and popular on social media just like her younger sister Kim Kardashian. Each of Kourtney Kardashian's post bags thousand of praises from her fans and followers. But sometimes, it's not the post but a comment that attracts the attention. In one of Kourtney Kardashian's recent post, a comment of a fan caught the eye of the 40-year-old model.

Interestingly, Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture, in which she posed for a magazine cover. In the picture, Kourtney sported a leather jacket and styled her hair in a top-notch ponytail. Many of her followers poured their love and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. a few of them even wrote left heartfelt comments for the Poosh founder. Amid the other praising comments, a comment that read, 'Mrs West 👍', which is apparently her younger sister Kim Kardashian's name as she is married to Kanye West, triggered Kourtney to drop a reply. Before knowing what Kourtney replied to him, take a look at her gorgeous photo.

Check out the post below:

While many others laughed out loud, Kourtney thought of correcting him and clearing his confusion. Replying to the comment, she wrote, 'I’m Miss Kardashian 🙋🏻‍♀️'. To make sure the fan will take a note of it, she tagged him as well in the comment. Her reply garnered around 6k likes and more than 200 comments on it. Whereas, the fan didn't reply anything to Kourtney's correction.

