Kourtney Kardashian's Savage Replies To Trolls Will Make You Adore Her Even More

The Kardashians and the Jenners have been targets of online trolls several times. Be it for their outfits or their choices, they're often judged and trolled. However, there are instincts when these celebrities answer back to their trollers with the most savage replies, shutting down their haters. On such celebrity is Kourtney Kardashian who never lets these trollers reach or affect her, take a look at every time she clapped back at trolls with the most savage replies.

Times when Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at her trollers

Kourtney Kardashian had taken a holiday with her kids to Finland. As soon as Kourtney Kardashian posted her pictures, a few netizens trolled her for missing her children's school and taking them out on a vacation. One of Kourtney Kardashian's fans replied to them saying that she had taken them out during spring break, adding, "Exactly, it was spring break, but travelling can be educational too’ ended the whole exchange (sic)."

When people called her out for not working

Source: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has three children Mason, Penelope and Reign from her ex-husband Scott Disick. Kourtney Kardashian is an active social media user and posts pictures with her children very often. In an instinct, some of her fans trolled her for not working when she posted pictures with her children from a vacation. However, that did not stop Kourtney Kardashian who had the most befitting replies for her trolls.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Clarifies To A Fan Once Again That She Is Not Pregnant; Check Details

Another befitting reply

Source: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Also Read: Sargun Mehta Reveals She Created A Fake Account Just To Be Friends With An Actor; Read

Kourtney Kardashian had once posted a picture of herself sitting in a bathtub with a book to read. When she posted the picture, a lot of them trolled her that she has never really read a book in her entire life. To this, the model has a befitting reply as she said she graduated and that she knows the books she read.

Clapping back at body shamers

Source: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

When Kourtney Kardashian posted a picture of herself in a bikini, mane went on to troll her for the bulge on her stomach. Many asked her if she was expecting another child, and if that is the reason she has put on weight. Kourtney Kardashian replied to those body shamers telling them she has given birth to three kids and despite that, has such an amazing body that she is proud of.

Also Read: Sargun Mehta Acts Like Kourtney As She Recreates Khloe & Kourtney's Epic Fight From KUWTK

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian's Adorable Photos With Her Kids Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.