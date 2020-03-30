Kourtney Kardashian Is 'missing Last Summer' In These Throwback Pictures

Kardashian and Jenner family is taking the Coronavirus advisory very seriously. Everyone in the popular family is observing the advised self-quarantine. Kourtney Kardashian and everyone else in the Kardashian and Jenner family is known for their exotic holidays across the world. However, they are forced to stay inside their house amid the Coronavirus in the UK.

Kourtney Kardashian is following the self-quarantine as well. She recently took to her Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures. By the looks of it, Kourtney Kardashian seems to be missing all the fun that she had last summer. She recently took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her last year's holiday.

Kourtney Kardashian went down the memory lane to share the throwback pictures with her adorable kids. During this time last year, Kourtney Kardashian was holidaying in Corsica, France. In the first picture, Kourtney Kardashian is seen with her kids, Mason and Penelope on a lavish yacht.

Kourtney is seen wearing a stunning bikini and black sunglasses as she enjoyed a sunbath. She captioned the previously unseen throwback pictures as 'Corsica, France summer 2019,'. In the next picture, Kourtney Kardashian is pictured wearing a one-shouldered bikini top and a printed skort.

See the post here:

In the pictures, she is accompanied by her eldest son Mason. The mother-son duo posed in front of the rugged topography which is off the coast of France and Italy. Other pictures and videos in the post include the beautiful scenery of the places that the family visited.

