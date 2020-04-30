Kourtney Kardashian Jumps Ropes During Quarantine, Her Pup Looks Amazed

Just like us, celebrities are also taking full advantage of the lockdown. They also are spending time with their family members and loved ones which they usually can't due to their hectic schedules. Kourtney Kardashian is no exception. The mom of three was seen enjoying her time at home chilling and was seen working out with jumping rope outside her house with her adorable little dog pups. She took to her Snapchat to share a video of herself enjoying her time at home. Take a look at Kourtney's post here.

Kourtney Kardashian working out during quarantine

Kourtney Kardashian's fan account took to its Instagram to share a video clip where Kourtney was seen wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings along with a black baseball cap. She is seen listening to Notorious B.I.G. & Lil' Kim's (Junior Mafia) song Get Money. In the video, her dog is seen walking over and staring at her with what very well could be amazement. She captioned the video by writing “1 set of 500 to start each quarter (there are 4 quarters)”.

Apart from this, Kourtney Kardashian was recently also seen sporting an outfit that said 'stay home'. This outfit was from her ex, Scott Disick's, collection of clothes. Kourtney was seen sporting an all-black outfit. Take a look at the post here.

The mom of three was also seen enjoying her time with her youngest son Regin who is 5 years old. She took to her Instagram story to share a funny clip of the mother-son duo enjoying their time. Take a look at Kourtney's post here.

