Kourtney Kardashian 'not Ok' With Son Reign's Completely Transformed Look ; See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian took to her social media accounts and unveiled the new look of her son Reign Disick. Kourtney Kardashian, who is otherwise known for setting trends, revealed that she is “not okay” with her son’s new look. She posted the picture of her son posing in the backyard of their family home on Tuesday with a hand placed on his new buzz cut.

Kourtney Kardashian’s photo of her son

As soon as the post went up, friends and fans of the celebrity started reacting to the new look of Kourtney’s son. Kim Kardashian commented that he looked very handsome and Hailey Bieber commented saying that Reign was the cutest. Several other celebrities asked Kourtney why she was not okay as he looked very handsome and cute.

Several people commented on the photo that they miss Reign’s old look. Some other netizens commented that they second Kourtney’s thoughts, however, most of the netizens loved Reign’s new shaved head look. Check out some of the comments below.

Kourtney Kardashian had never cut her son’s hair short. The celebrity often received a lot of criticism from netizens who would always troll her for keeping her son’s hair long. Many trolls would comment on her son’s picture that Kourtney should get him a haircut.

However, Kourtney was always seen defending her right to not cut Reign’s hair. She would often argue that Reign had gorgeous hair and he looked very cute. She would also comment on social media handles that he is a happy boy and that people should worry about their own children rather than commenting on hers.

Kourtney Kardashian's photos of her son in long hair

Kourtney did not reveal the reason behind the dramatic change in her son’s look. A day before, Kourtney Kardashian had shared an adorable picture on Instagram in which she was seen with her daughter Penelope and son Reign. The five-year-old Reign lay in his mother’s lap and rocked his two braids.

His super long hair was styled into stylish, beachy braids. The snap was on the sunny, sandy beaches of Santa Barbara in California, which is just a couple of hours away from her home in Los Angeles. Check out the picture she posted from the day before her son got his head shaved.

