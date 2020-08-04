Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae’s Video Shows The Former's $8.5 Million House; Watch

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae seem to have become the best of friends. While Kourtney is 41 years old, Addison is just 19 years old. Recently, Addison Rae shared a YouTube video that showcased the best-friend duo’s morning routine. This video was shot at Kourtney’s ginormous house in Calabasas.

ALSO READ: Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Disick Team Up For Fun Videos; Watch

Kourtney Kardashian’s house:

As per HollywoodLife, Kourtney Kardashian’s house is almost worth $8.5 million. However, this valuation was predicted in 2014. Kourtney Kardashian reportedly purchased this house with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian's Pictures That Show The KUWTK Celebrity Hasn't Aged At All

The first part of the video appears to be shot in Kourtney Kardashian’s yard. In the video, Addison is greeted by the Kardashians and Harry Hudson. Kourtney then introduces her morning routine in the Youtube video. Further, she refers to it as “Camp Kourtney”. She also reveals that they practised the routine everyday. Addison and Kourtney then indulge in a jump rope-intensive exercise which is taught to them by the Kardashians physical trainer, Don “DB DONAMATRIX” Brooks.

Further, after the workout session Addison appears to be saying, “We do this a lot. Actually we do it like six-seven days a week”. Talking about her workouts with Kourtney Kardashians, Addison said, “It was really hard. I just didn’t know if I would ever be able to do it again. But then I came back and then I kept coming back and here I am, just on day like 30,000 of working out with them”.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian Sports Stunning Monokini From Sister Khloe Kardashian's Collection

After the workout, Kourtney and Addison indulged in an avocado pudding. Further, Kardashian said that they were missing another ‘camp’ member named Travis. However, viewers are yet to find out if she was referring to Travis Scott, the father of Kourtney’s niece, or if she was referring to Blink 182’s, Travis Barker.

Several fans showered their love on Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian’s Youtube video. While the video has yet received 2,256,871 views, it also received several comments. You can check out Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian’s Youtube video here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian Is The Queen Of Evening Gowns; These Pictures Are Proof

Kourtney Kardashian’s Net Worth:

Are you wondering, “What is Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth”? According to Harper's Bazaar, Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth in 2019 was $35 million. As per reports, most of these earnings are from her reality show. However, her lifestyle brand and e-commerce site is also a contributor.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Promo Image Source: A still from Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian’s Youtube video & Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.