Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her At-home Intense Workout Session

Kourtney Kardashian is an American media personality, socialite, and model. In the year 2007, she and her family began starring in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The success of their show led to the creation of spin-offs, which also included Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim take New York. Recently, Kourtney Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle to reveal an intense at-home workout session including weights and sprint sets. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian's Savage Replies To Trolls Will Make You Adore Her Even More

Kourtney Kardashian reveals intense workout session

The 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian is also involved in the retail and fashion industry events with her sisters Kim and Khloé. Along with being an over-achiever, Kourtney is also praised and popular for her fitness regimes. On June 27, 2020, Kourtney Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle to post a story revealing her intense workout session, which included weights and sprint sets. In the video, Kourtney Kardashian is seen doing 30 total reps of each move, crunches and immediately raising dumbbells, butt lifts while lying on a yoga ball, crunches combined with jumps and squatting with a metal bar on her shoulders.

Kourtney Kardashian captioned her first video, “@donamatrixtraining tried to kill me today”, in good humour. The caption of her second video read, “@donamatrixtraining made me sprint 2 minutes at an incline ten times in between these moves”. She captioned her third video, “ðŸ˜³ 30 total of each move (well 29 here) @donamatrixtraining”. The caption for her fourth and fifth video read, “10 sets total (10 sprints, 10 moves) @donamatrixtraining” and “almost forgot about this one @donamatrixtraining”, respectively.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Misses The Set Life, Shares A Throwback Picture; Check It Out

Kourtney Kardashian is a creature of habit and many fans often follow her workouts routines. Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment magazine, Kourtney revealed that she has now officially replaced her morning avocado smoothie with a sweet banana shake. Even though she has been drinking the avocado-based drink every single day for years now, she has decided to give another fruit a chance, by switching to the new banana version.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Pictures With Kids From Her Trip To 'Wild Wild West'

Earlier in an interview with a leading daily, Kourtney Kardashian had mentioned that her post-workout tradition is always the same. She preps and drinks her go-to avocado shake like clockwork, she had said earlier. Now that the avocado smoothie has been replaced with the banana shake, Kourtney was asked about the ingredients she adds to her healthy drink. Organic almond/ pea milk, a banana, a date, a dash of cinnamon, and a scoop of ice, are the ingredients of the banana shake, said the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in an interview.

Also Read | For The First Time In Years, Kourtney Kardashian Changes Her Post-workout Drink

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.