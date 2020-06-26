Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Pictures With Kids From Her Trip To 'Wild Wild West'

Kourtney Kardashian recently joined sister Kim Kardashian and family for a social distanced getaway to Wyoming as her brother-in-law Kanye West owns a massive ranch in the landlocked state, situated in the western United States. Recently, the mother-of-three shared some adorable photographs of her children having the time of their life. Kourtney was also accompanied by her ex-husband Scott Disick on her Wyoming trip.

Kourtney Kardashian shares photographs from her 'Wild Wild West' trip

The Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian recently took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into her getaway to Wyoming with her three kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign along with sister Kim Kardashian and her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. After sharing a solo picture of son Reign sitting upon a boulder with his cowboy boots on, mother Kourtney has now shared a streak of pictures from her two-week-long trip to the 'Wild Wild West' on Instagram. In the first photograph shared by Kourtney, she along with her children and North West are seen all geared up for a ride on their four-by-four all-terrain vehicles around the plot. Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Two weeks in the Wild Wild West".

In the IG post shared by Kourtney, Kim Kardashian appeared to be on the vehicle with her 4-year-old son Saint, next to daughter North’s ATV while Scott was all set to rock ‘n’ roll behind them. In the next post, Kourtney and the kids soaked up the beautiful view in front of a picturesque canyon. Overall, everyone seemed to have a great time and unforgettable memories from sight-seeing to horse riding and Kourtney's Instagram post is proof.

It was also reported that former couple Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are planning on reconciliation after originally splitting in 2015. These reports started making rounds on the internet due to Scott's presence in Wyoming. However, all the reports were rubbished by a source, in an interview with an online portal, who admitted that the pair are not planning to rekindle their relationship. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Father's Day, Kourtney shared a sweet message for the father of her children on her Instagram handle by sharing a photograph of their family. The caption of her post read, "Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones". Have a look:

